Ujjain to Host Grand Rupadhyana Meditation Camp This May, Over 2,000 Participants Expected

Ujjain, April 2025 — In a major spiritual initiative aimed at reconnecting people with ancient Indian wisdom, the Braj Gopika Seva Mission is organizing a large-scale Rupadhyana meditation camp in Ujjain this May. The event is expected to draw over 2,000 participants from across India and abroad, offering them a transformative experience under the guidance of renowned spiritual leaders Raseshwari Devi Ji and Dr. Swami Yugal Sharan Ji, co-founders of the mission.

Rupadhyana, or form-focused meditation, is a time-honored practice rooted in Indian scriptures such as the Shrimad Bhagawatam. Unlike other meditative forms that emphasize the cessation of thoughts, Rupadhyana involves creative concentration on the divine name, form, pastimes, qualities, and abode of one’s chosen deity. It was globally revived and popularized in the 1960s by Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, whose teachings have since inspired thousands of spiritual seekers across India, Europe, and the United States.

The upcoming meditation camp in Ujjain is designed to help individuals experience deep emotional, mental, and spiritual balance. The organizers describe it as more than just a retreat—it is a life-enhancing opportunity to rediscover inner peace and purpose in today’s fast-paced world. According to Raseshwari Devi Ji, Rupadhyana is not merely a technique but a return to the soul’s natural state of divine remembrance.

The benefits of this practice are far-reaching. It helps reduce stress, eliminate negative thoughts, strengthen emotional well-being, and foster family harmony. Students especially benefit through improved concentration, memory, and better management of peer pressure and academic stress. Additionally, the practice contributes to holistic personality development by nurturing qualities such as humility, empathy, self-confidence, and clarity of purpose.

The camp will include guided meditation sessions, spiritual discourses, devotional music, and interactive Q&A, making it an inclusive experience for all age groups. With registrations already open, the event has begun to attract attention from spiritual communities across the globe.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to register early, as limited spots are available for this deeply immersive and spiritually uplifting gathering in the holy city of Ujjain.