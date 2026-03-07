Ultra-Luxury Apartment At One42 Golf Course Road Sells At Over 45 crores, Setting New Benchmark | Image: Initiative desk

Gurgaon, March 2026: One42 Golf Course Road, Experion’s ultra-luxury residential development, has recorded its highest traded unit at over ₹45 crore, marking a new price benchmark for luxury homes beyond Golf Links, Gurgaon. The residence was transacted at over ₹1 lakh per sq. ft. of carpet area.

The transaction reflects sustained buyer interest in limited-edition residences that offer privacy, international design, and long-term value. With just over 100 ultra-luxury residences, One42 Golf Course Road has been conceived as a low-density enclave for buyers who place a premium on space, discretion, and build quality.

Sales at One42 Golf Course Road are conducted strictly by invitation only, reinforcing the project’s positioning as a curated residential address. This approach helps maintain a like-minded community and preserves the character of the development.

Designed by global architect Soo K. Chan of SCDA, with interiors by Singapore-based firm Smallwood, the project brings together international architecture and hospitality-led interiors. Six dedicated lifestyle levels, private sky lounges, curated rooftop experiences, and exclusive social spaces define the living environment.

One42 Golf Course Road is India’s first WELL-certified residential development, with a focus on health, wellness, and everyday liveability. Buyer confidence is further supported by Experion’s industry-first 21-year seepage-free assurance, reflecting a long-term commitment to construction standards and customer trust.

This transaction establishes a clear benchmark for pricing at the very top end of the market. One42 Golf Course Road has always been positioned as a highly exclusive, low-density product, and the price point reflects the value buyers place on design quality, privacy, and long-term build integrity. The project reflects our vision of crafting living experiences that blend global design sensibilities with Indian craftsmanship,” said Amit Dhingra, Senior Vice President, Experion Developers.

Located on Golf Course Road—one of India’s most consistently appreciating real estate corridors—the development continues to draw interest from end-users and investors seeking both lifestyle quality and capital appreciation.

About Experion Developers

Experion Developers is a luxury real estate company in India and a wholly owned subsidiary of Experion Holdings Pte. Ltd. Singapore. Backed by FDI, the company is committed to delivering world-class residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects. It is part of the AT Capital Group, a globally diversified business group with interests across real estate, renewable energy, structured credit, and public markets in India, the GCC, Europe, and the United States.