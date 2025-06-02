Under 25, Zerodha Collab Hosts India’s Boldest Youth Fest at Scaler School of Technology

In a vibrant celebration of young minds and innovation, Zerodha, in collaboration with Under 25, hosted a dynamic youth festival at the Scaler School of Technology (SST) campus. This event marked a significant step in engaging India's youth in technology, entrepreneurship, and creative pursuits.

A Confluence of Visionaries

Zerodha, renowned for its commitment to financial literacy and empowerment, has consistently supported initiatives that resonate with the aspirations of young Indians. Under 25, a platform dedicated to nurturing young talent, aligns seamlessly with Zerodha's mission. Their joint endeavour at SST aimed to create an environment where students could explore, learn, and showcase their talents. Some of the eminent personalities included stand-up comedian Harman Preet Singh, singer Yash Jain, musician Goutham Sonii and speaker Joshiba Dev.

Scaler School of Technology: A Hub for Innovation

With its student-first philosophy and future-focused learning environment, SST served as the ideal stage for hosting this event. The institution has played a pivotal role in redefining Computer Science and AI education in India, emphasizing practical learning and real-world applications. Its students have achieved remarkable feats, including high rankings in coding competitions and collaborations with leading tech companies.

Highlights of the Festival

The youth fest was more than just a sequence of events — it was a celebration of passion, purpose, and potential. Each segment added a new dimension to the experience, offering something unique to every participant.

● Workshops and Seminars: A diverse lineup of interactive sessions left students inspired and introspective. Industry experts explored themes ranging from AI ethics and sustainable tech to entrepreneurial resilience and personal branding.

● Cultural Performances: As the sun set, the campus transformed into a vibrant stage of colors and rhythm. Performers brought stories to life through a fusion of classical and contemporary art forms. Theatrical pieces touched on themes like identity and mental health, while dance and musical acts showcased regional pride, global influences, and youthful exuberance. The cultural segment wasn’t just entertainment — it was a reflection of the diverse voices and perspectives that make up today’s youth.

● Networking Opportunities: What truly set this fest apart was the access it gave students to visionaries in the field. From informal chats during lunch breaks to curated meet-and-greet sessions, attendees had the rare chance to connect with professionals whose work they’ve admired from afar. Conversations sparked ideas, collaborations were born, and many left with not just selfies, but LinkedIn connections and potential mentors. The spirit of mentorship ran deep — visiting guests made themselves available, genuinely engaging with students’ aspirations and curiosities.

The festival succeeded not just in drawing a crowd, but in sparking a movement — one that encouraged students to dream bigger, think deeper, and engage more meaningfully with the world around them.

Empowering the Next Generation

Zerodha's involvement extended beyond sponsorship. Through its educational initiatives, such as Zerodha Varsity, the company has been at the forefront of promoting financial literacy. By integrating these resources into the festival, students gained valuable insights into managing finances, investing, and understanding the economic landscape.

Under 25's platform provided students with opportunities to earn, learn, and grow. Participants shared stories of personal growth, financial independence, and the joy of contributing to meaningful projects.

A Catalyst for Change

The collaboration between Zerodha, Under 25, and SST exemplifies the power of collective efforts in shaping the future. By creating spaces where young individuals can explore their potential, gain practical knowledge, and connect with like-minded peers, such initiatives lay the groundwork for a more informed and innovative society.

As the festival concluded, the energy and enthusiasm it generated continued to resonate. Students left with new ideas, skills, and a renewed sense of purpose. The event not only celebrated youth but also underscored the importance of providing platforms that encourage exploration, creativity, and growth.