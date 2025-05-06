Under Nara Lokesh’s Leadership, Andhra Pradesh Seals Landmark Skill Partnerships with Schneider Electric and Oracle

In a decisive move to shape a future-ready workforce, Andhra Pradesh has partnered with Schneider Electric India Foundation and Oracle to upskill lakhs of youth in both industrial and digital domains. Spearheaded by Nara Lokesh, Minister for Human Resource Development, Electronics & IT, the two landmark MoUs were signed under his leadership in Amaravati today.

Schneider Electric: Hands-On Skill Training

The collaboration with Schneider Electric will establish 20 state-of-the-art training labs across the state between April 2024 and March 2027. These labs will be outfitted with modern electrical infrastructure, solar energy systems, and industrial automation equipment, with the goal of training over 9,000 youth to meet global industry standards.





Selected Training Centers Include:

4 NAC Centers: NAC Amaravathi, Kuppam, Digital Community Bhavan - PM Lanka (Chittoor)

9 Government ITIs: Araku, Rajahmundry (Girls), Narsipatnam, Nuziveedu, Ongole (Boys), A.S. Peta, Karvetinagaram (Girls), Kadapa (Minorities), Srisailam

7 Government Polytechnics: Srikakulam, Guntur, Anantapur, Chandragiri, Nandyal, Gannavaram, Ongole

In addition, at the request of Minister Nara Lokesh, Schneider has committed to three flagship projects:

A Centre of Excellence in Mangalagiri with an investment of ₹15 crore

A Research & Innovation Center in Ananthapuram

A Power Optimization Pilot Project in ASR District, promoting sustainable energy use

Oracle: Cloud and AI Learning for 4 Lakh Students

Parallel to the technical training push, Andhra Pradesh has signed a non-financial MoU with Oracle to provide free access to Oracle University’s MyLearn platform for three years. This initiative will reach 4 lakh youth, enabling them to earn certifications in:

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

Artificial Intelligence

Data Science

Cloud Security

The program emphasizes inclusivity, encouraging the participation of women and marginalized groups, and will offer a co-branded digital learning portal in partnership with APSSDC.

Lokesh at the Helm

Nara Lokesh has been the driving force behind both these landmark agreements. By actively initiating and overseeing these partnerships, he has reinforced his commitment to skilling the state’s youth for the demands of a green and digital global economy.

Commenting on the Schneider partnership, Nara Lokesh stated, "This partnership represents a crucial step toward equipping our youth with the skills needed to thrive in the green and digital economy. By modernizing our training infrastructure, we are paving the way for Andhra Pradesh to become a leader in workforce readiness."

Speaking on the Oracle partnership, he emphasized, "This collaboration with Oracle is a step forward in empowering our youth with the future-ready skills necessary to thrive in the digital economy. Our aim is to build a robust talent pool that will attract global industries to Andhra Pradesh."