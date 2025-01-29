Union Budget 2025 Expectations: Driving Growth in Startups, Real Estate, Education, and Technology

New Delhi: As India prepares for Union Budget 2025, the stakes are high for industries spanning startups, real estate, education, renewable energy, and healthcare. Leaders from diverse sectors are calling for a forward-thinking budget that fosters innovation, simplifies regulations, and supports inclusive growth. From empowering early-stage startups to promoting sustainability in real estate and addressing the urgent need for modern infrastructure in education, the upcoming budget presents a unique opportunity to shape the future of India's economy. In this article, we explore key expectations and actionable recommendations from industry experts that could transform India into a global leader in innovation, technology, AI, Green Energy and sustainable development.

Ankur Srivastava, Founder, QI Media Network

The Union Budget holds the key to bridging the gap between startup aspirations and reality, transforming 'Make in India' into a globally recognized symbol of innovation and quality. To achieve this, the budget must focus on fostering policy awareness through targeted campaigns, simplifying incubation access via centralized platforms, and reducing bureaucracy with single-window clearances. Expanding funding, incentivizing regional inclusion through Tier 2/3 incubation centers, and enabling global scaling with export benefits are critical steps. By investing in infrastructure, promoting public-private partnerships, and regularly refining policies

based on feedback, the budget can create a thriving, inclusive, and globally competitive startup ecosystem.

Mr Sunil Pareek, Executive Director, Assetz Property Group

India’s real estate sector has played a vital role in laying the foundation for the country’s economic development. The long-term demands of this sector must be addressed to unlock its next phase of growth. Some of these demands include granting industry status to the sector, implementing a single-window approval system, and providing input tax credits to developers. The real estate sector is also playing a crucial role in supporting India's commitment to Net Zero by 2070 by promoting sustainability. Policymakers should incentivize developers who are creating environmentally conscious projects, which will also increase the adoption of emerging technologies and innovative construction techniques. The real estate sector is poised to reach $1 trillion in market value by 2030, and with the right support, it can achieve this ambitious target.

Jasmeet Singh Chhabra, Co- Founder, Crimson Schools

The school education sector is witnessing a growing need for modern infrastructure, which can be addressed through supportive policies and regulatory measures. With over 4 billion sq. ft. of additional educational space required by 2034-35, Budget 2025 must urgently address these issues through targeted reforms and investments. One key expectation is a shift to lease-based models for school infrastructure. Such models can reduce the capital-intensive nature of setting up new schools and free up resources to enhance teaching quality and student engagement. Policies encouraging this approach will enable schools to expand faster and more efficiently. Another pressing issue is the 18% GST on affiliation and accreditation services, which significantly strains institutions. Reducing this tax rate would provide relief and allow schools to allocate more funds toward improving physical and digital infrastructure. Sustainability, too, must take center stage. Educational institutions are increasingly adopting green and eco-friendly practices, aligning with global standards. Incentivizing these efforts through tax breaks and subsidies will encourage schools to embrace sustainability and contribute to long-term cost savings and environmental resilience.

Ramanath Manchala, Founder, Nou Expertise

India needs to embrace fiscal conservatism to move from deficits to surpluses, which will help control inflation and strengthen the economy for the future. While the rupee’s recent depreciation may give exports a competitive edge. To truly succeed, India must implement more export-friendly policies, alongside deregulation in key areas like manufacturing and labor laws, to unlock the full potential of its industries and compete globally.

In conclusion, Union Budget 2025 holds the potential to drive transformative growth across India’s key sectors to make a Atmanirbhar Bharat. By prioritizing innovation, simplifying regulations, and investing in infrastructure, the budget can empower startups, promote sustainability, and create inclusive opportunities for all. With the right support, India can build a resilient, globally competitive economy that aligns with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, positioning the nation for a prosperous and sustainable future.

Additionally, the focus on green energy initiatives and digital transformation signifies a forward-thinking approach to addressing global challenges like climate change and technological disruptions. Strengthening healthcare and education ensures long-term human capital development, while fiscal measures to support MSMEs and rural communities promise equitable growth.

As industries adapt to the changing landscape shaped by these policies, collaboration between public and private sectors will play a crucial role in harnessing the full potential of these reforms. By embracing innovation, fostering entrepreneurship, and prioritizing inclusive growth, India is poised to become not only a thriving domestic economy but also a key player in the global arena, driving progress and sustainability for future generations.

Ms. Tanya Singhal, Founder, Mynzo Carbon & SolarArise

There has been a consistent big push by the government of India to achieve the Net Zero target by 2070, growing 24-hour renewable energy in India and promoting climate consciousness among the masses. But a little bit more is needed, especially on -

Introduce a robust incentivization scheme to promote climate-conscious behavior among the masses. This could be a game-changer, potentially significantly altering consumption patterns.

For instance, introducing a 'Climate-Conscious Consumption' tax rebate, offering up to ₹25,000 annual tax deduction for individuals adopting certified energy-efficient appliances and renewable energy solutions in line with LiFE, could be a powerful motivator.

The lack of talent in the renewable industry is a pressing issue, with coal still being chosen for employment reasons despite its lack of economic or reliability merits over 24-hour round-the-clock hybrid renewables with storage. To address this, the government should urgently launch a ₹1,000 crore 'Renewable Workforce Training Program'. This program is not just a solution, but a necessity, aiming to train and support 100,000 workers in coal factories with skills that can make them employable across the renewable value chain, especially during plant construction.

Allocate ₹500 crore for a "Storage Innovation Fund" to support startups and research institutions developing next-generation storage technologies that will benefit the renewable and EV industries.

Implement a 5-year tax holiday for new manufacturing units in the advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery sector to boost the domestic battery industry.

Increase investment in grid infrastructure and build storage capacity at the grid's end at various substations to ensure a must-run status for green plants and stabilize the grid.

Mr. Abhishek Dev, Co-founder & CEO, Epsilon Money.

Union Budget 2025 presents a critical opportunity to tackle urgent fiscal priorities while fostering inclusive and sustained economic growth. At Epsilon Money, we believe this budget presents an opportunity to empower women in finance, not merely as a matter of equity, but as a catalyst for economic transformation. By implementing tax incentives for women entrepreneurs, incentivizing capital expenditure investments, streamlining FDI approvals through a 'one-window' approach, and rationalizing the STT and capital gains tax structures, we can deepen market participation and invigorate economic momentum.

Moreover, incentivising participation in the economy via equity investments and expanding foreign investors' access to domestic debt markets will enhance market vibrancy. This is our moment to champion inclusivity and market dynamism, paving the way for a resilient and equitable financial ecosystem that uplifts all segments of society.

Mr. Adarsh Narahari, Founder and Managing Director, Primus Senior Living

India's seniors, who have built the foundations of our nation with their hard work and sacrifices, deserve a future of security, dignity, and joy. As they age, they should be empowered to live actively and independently, free from the burdens of spiraling healthcare costs. By reforming reverse mortgages, we can give them the financial freedom to unlock the value of their life's savings and assets, ensuring peace of mind in their golden years. Furthermore, rationalizing

GST for senior care services is not just about economics—it's about compassion. These are citizens who have contributed their entire lives, paying taxes and shaping society. They deserve respite and access to services that enhance their convenience and keep them out of hospitals. These measures aren’t just policy decisions—they are a moral imperative for creating a sustainable and caring ecosystem for our elderly, honoring their legacy while securing their well-being.

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, SS Innovations.

Innovation in medical technology, especially homegrown solutions, is essential for a self-reliant India. It is vital to not only promote indigenous technology but also ensure it reaches the people it is intended to serve, particularly through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat. Government support for Indian innovation will help make medical technologies both affordable and accessible to the masses. One area requiring attention is the import duties on critical components for medical devices, as India currently relies heavily on foreign imports. The Government should undertake serious investments into developing and manufacturing these critical components in India, but, in the meantime, revisiting these duties and creating a favourable environment, we can strengthen domestic production, positioning India as a global leader in med-tech innovation.

Additionally, government backing for emerging fields like Telesurgery and Teleproctoring is crucial. These technologies can revolutionize healthcare delivery in remote regions by enabling access to expert surgical care and medical education through digital platforms. With the right policies and investment, Telesurgery can be a game changer

Salman Shaikh, Founder, The Webmark

The Union Budget must prioritize technology as the backbone of India’s growth, investing in AI, blockchain, and digital infrastructure. It should foster innovation, incentivize R&D, and simplify technology transfers to enable startups to leverage cutting-edge tech. By expanding digital access, promoting upskilling, and supporting green technology, India can position itself as a global leader in the digital economy, driving sustainable development, inclusive progress, and empowering startups to thrive in a competitive, tech-driven world.

Mohammed Fayaaz, Founder, Triumphs of Talent (ToT)