The India cricket team is touring Australia to name the best squad in a 5-match Test series. Shikhar Dhawan, who started his career in the senior national team with the series against Australia in 2010, did not miss the opportunity to support players.

Much to the fans' regret, Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from cricket this summer, so he will not help the Indian squad on the pitch. However, his vast popularity will allow him to continue popularizing this sport with the support of 1xBat Sporting Lines.

In April, 1xBat signed a contract with Shikhar Dhawan, who became the brand's official representative in India. Thanks to this partnership, even more cricket fans will be the first to learn the latest news about their favorites on the 1xBat platform. They will also have the opportunity to take part in activities featuring legendary Shikhar Dhawan.

"We are happy to have Shikhar Dhawan as our official partner and brand ambassador. 1xBat supports all of Shikhar Dhawan's initiatives, and through this partnership, we can inspire the next generation of Indian athletes together," said a 1xBat representative.

Left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan played on the India national team for 13 long years, appearing in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20 matches. He also captained the country's main squad 15 times.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shikhar Dhawan can boast 222 games, scoring 6,769 runs. During his career, he has played for popular squads like Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings. In 2016, Shikhar Dhawan became the IPL champion with Sunrisers Hyderabad.