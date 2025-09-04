Unity in Motion: Siddharth Rajsekar on Quantum Club’s Collective Rise

New Delhi [India], September 3: Siddharth Rajsekar, digital coach and founder of Internet Lifestyle Hub, created the Quantum Club in 2022 as an exclusive mastermind for India’s top coaches. Three years later, with 110 members collectively impacting 400,000 students and generating ₹400 crores annually, the club has become a hub of collaboration, innovation, and leadership.

On the heels of the 4th Quantum Club Retreat (QCR) in Mahabalipuram — themed Unity and inspired by the murmuration of birds — we spoke with Siddharth about Quantum Club’s vision, structure, and its impact on India’s coaching ecosystem.

Q: Siddharth, take us back to the beginning. What led you to create the Quantum Club in 2022?

A: When I began my own digital coaching journey, I realised that the real breakthroughs don’t happen in isolation — they happen in communities. The Quantum Club was born from this idea: to create a mastermind of India’s best digital coaches, people who are already successful, but want to collaborate, grow, and uplift others.

It started with just 50 members and their families at our first retreat, and today we are 110 members strong. Collectively, our members now impact over 400,000 students a year and generate ₹400 crores annually.

Q: The recent Quantum Club Retreat had the theme of Unity, inspired by murmuration. What does that mean to you?

A: The murmuration of birds is one of nature’s most magical phenomena. Thousands of starlings fly in perfect patterns, but each bird is only responding to its seven closest neighbors. That’s a profound metaphor for us as humans — we don’t have to impact billions at once, but if we lift the people directly around us, the collective rises.

At Quantum Club, we’ve structured our members into 19 squadrons led by 19 commanders. Each commander is already a top coach, making over ₹20 lakhs a month. They guide their squadron of 67 members, but the collective intelligence comes from everyone responding to one another. My role is to work closely with the commanders so that they, in turn, can lift everyone else up. It’s leadership as nature intended — decentralized, resilient, and beautiful in motion.

Q: What made this year’s retreat different from the previous ones?

A: This was our 4th retreat, and it came after an 18-month gap — so the energy was very different. Each retreat has a theme — Infinity, Nalanda, and now Unity.

This year, we experimented with a Master's Podcast format where I interviewed 14 top coaches live. Their stories brought out not just tactics and business models, but emotional journeys, mindset shifts, and personal transformations.

We also had immersive experiences — a drum circle with 200 people playing together as a war cry of unity, and a sunrise ceremony on the beach to set intentions for the future. We even had a parallel program for 55 children of our Quantum members, because I believe the next generation needs to grow up in this energy of collaboration.

Q: Quantum Club now has a very structured system with squadrons and commanders. What leadership lessons can other entrepreneurs take from this model?

A: Traditional leadership often assumes one leader at the top, but nature doesn’t work that way. In murmuration, no single bird is the “CEO” of the flock — they respond to those around them.

Our squadron model reflects that: distributed leadership, annual rotation of commanders, and shared accountability. This keeps the system fresh, reduces ego, and ensures that everyone rises together. I believe this approach — leading from the middle, not just the top — is the future of sustainable organizations.

Q: Beyond inspiration, what is the tangible impact of the Quantum Club?

A: Tangibly, Quantum Club members are collectively impacting over 400,000 students every year, and together we generate over ₹400 crores annually. Some members have crossed ₹2 crores a month, while others are on their way up — but the ethos here is not competition, it’s collaboration.

When one member cracks a strategy, others benefit. When someone faces a challenge, others rally around. That’s why I call Quantum Club the ultimate mastermind with a solid track record — it’s designed so that no one is left behind.

Q: The coaching industry in India has exploded in recent years. Where do you see it heading in the next 5 years, and what role will Quantum Club play in it?

A: India is at the cusp of becoming the world’s hub for knowledge and training. Globally, we’ve always been known for our teachers, but now we have the digital infrastructure to scale that expertise. Over the next five years, I see more niche coaches emerging — not just in business, but in wellness, parenting, creativity, finance, and beyond.

Quantum Club’s role is to ensure these leaders are not just successful individually, but collectively shaping the industry with integrity. Our members are already setting benchmarks in revenue, impact, and innovation. In five years, I believe many of our Quantum commanders and members will be seen as global authorities in their fields — and India will be recognised as the Training Capital of the World.

Q: What does this journey mean to you personally, as the community’s founder?

A: For me, this is deeply spiritual. The drum circle, the sunrise, the murmuration metaphor — they’re all reminders that business is not just about numbers, it’s about connection, rhythm, and purpose.

I’ve seen members go from struggling to sustaining multi-crore businesses, from doubting themselves to becoming leaders. That transformation — both economic and emotional — is what makes Quantum Club special. It’s not just my vision anymore; it’s a living ecosystem where every member carries the mission forward.