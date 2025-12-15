University Of Patanjali Designated As Cluster Centre under Gyan Bharatam Mission, Ministry of Culture

Haridwar, December 14: The University of Patanjali has been formally designated as a Cluster Centre under the Gyan Bharatam Mission of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. The recognition was conferred at a ceremony held in Haridwar, marking a significant milestone in the university’s ongoing efforts to preserve and promote India’s rich cultural and knowledge traditions.

An MoU was signed on this occasion in the presence of Yogaguru Swami Ramdev, Chancellor of the University of Patanjali; Acharya Balkrishna, Vice-Chancellor; Dr. Anirban Dash, Project Director of the Gyan Bharatam Mission; Dr. Sridhar Barik, Coordinator (NMM); and Shri Vishwaranjan Malik, Coordinator (Digitization, NMM).

Addressing the gathering, Yogaguru Swami Ramdev expressed his gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji, and Union Minister for Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ji, along with the entire Gyan Bharatam Mission team. He stated that the Gyan Bharatam Mission reflects the visionary leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister in safeguarding India’s culture-centric knowledge systems and heritage for future generations.

Acharya Balkrishna highlighted that a total of 33 MoUs have been signed under the Gyan Bharatam Mission so far, including 20 Cluster Centers, of which eight are universities. He emphasized that the University of Patanjali is the country’s first Yoga and Ayurveda-based university to receive the Cluster Center designation. He further shared that the university has already preserved over 50,000 ancient texts, digitized more than 42 lakh pages, and undertaken research and republication of over 40 manuscripts. As a Cluster Center, the university will now strengthen these efforts further by mentoring and connecting 20 associated centers to the mission, thereby making a meaningful contribution to the preservation of Indian culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Anirban Dash, Project Director of the Gyan Bharatam Mission, stated that the University of Patanjali, in its role as a Cluster Center, will not only advance research on manuscripts related to Yoga and Ayurveda but will also integrate this knowledge into a broader educational movement, ensuring its dissemination across the country and society at large.

The event was also attended by Dr. Sadhvi Devpriya, Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Ancient Studies, University of Patanjali, along with Dr. Anurag Varshney, Dr. Satpal, Dr. Karuna, Dr. Swati, Dr. Rajesh Mishra, Dr. Rashmi Mittal, and students and scientists from the Patanjali Research Institute.

