In June 2011, Dr. Karthik Narayanan embarked on a journey that would impact thousands of lives by simply offering help to those in need. He founded Anbudan, a food bank grounded in volunteerism and kindness, without the support of large donations or corporate backing. It all began in the small town of Tiruvannamalai, where he cooked meals for wandering sadhus. Over time, this modest act blossomed into a nationwide movement. Today, Anbudan serves over 18,000 meals daily across 41 cities in India. In the north, it's known as the "Wall of Kindness," while in the south, it’s simply Anbudan—a beacon of hope and community support.

Karthik's story is one of perseverance and genuine purpose. Inspired by his mentor, the late President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, he advocates that true service doesn’t need applause or money; it’s about silent, consistent effort. His contributions were recognized in 2019 when he received the CSR Impact Project of the Year award from the British Parliament’s House of Lords, highlighting the vast reach of his efforts.

Education has always been central to his mission. Guided by Dr. Kalam, he launched programs in 2012 to teach English and Science in rural areas. Despite numerous challenges, especially in government schools, his "Project English" has significantly improved access to better learning opportunities for many children.

Karthik’s interests are as diverse as his initiatives. Before focusing on social work, he explored wildlife photography and aeromodelling. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he played a key role in developing "Sugaradhana," India’s first antimicrobial organic disinfectant delivered via drones—an innovative response to the crisis, developed in collaboration with Anna University.

After relocating to the UAE, Karthik pursued his passion for flying and drones. He became a certified pilot and a consultant for leading drone companies in India and the Middle East. His deep knowledge of Kamikaze and swarm drones have earned him the accolades of Key Industry Leaders including Ex ISRO Chief Chairman - Dr V Somnath. His expertise in advanced drone systems, such as kamikaze drones, significantly contributed to operations like India’s Operation Sindoor, enhancing national security. His knowledge in suicide striker drones and kamikaze missions had a profound impact during the operation, with precision strikes reaching deep into Pakistan, notably in Lahore.

Throughout his journey, Karthik remains humble. He champions the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in drone technology to enhance their intelligence and effectiveness. His current focus is on education and developing innovative drones that serve societal and national interests.

Looking to the future, Karthik aims to develop cutting-edge drones that are sustainable, adaptable, and intelligent. These tools are envisioned to protect India and advance its technological capabilities. He sees a future where AI-powered drones play a crucial role in the country’s defense and development.