Unstoppable Women of 2026: Celebrating the Power, Passion and Purpose of Modern Women

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Unstoppable Women of 2026 celebrates a remarkable group of women who are making a meaningful impact across diverse fields including entrepreneurship, coaching, wellness, fashion, spirituality, and medicine. Curated by Elevate Media, this list highlights individuals who are redefining success through passion, resilience, and purpose. Each woman featured here represents determination, innovation, and the courage to create positive change in her respective domain. Through their inspiring journeys and achievements, they continue to motivate countless others to believe in their potential and pursue their ambitions with confidence in today’s evolving world.

1. Vanshika Chanana

Vanshika Chanana, based in Delhi, is recognized as one of the top tarot readers of 2025–26, known for her deep intuitive insights and strong spiritual connection. With several years of experience, she has built a reputation for remarkable accuracy, along with powerful remedies, spell casting, and manifestation techniques rooted in the study of energy science. Expanding her vision, she founded the Sacred Arts Institute (SAI), an academy offering training in tarot, healing, spell casting, and manifestation. Through her work and mentorship, Vanshika continues to guide individuals on their spiritual journeys, helping them achieve clarity, healing, and personal transformation while establishing herself as a leading name in the mystical arts.

Connect with her on Instagram : @vanshikathetarotempress

2. Bhoomika Diwan

Bhoomika Diwan, an NLP and Life Coach, author, and TEDx Speaker, champions a balanced and conscious approach to success. Through Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), she helps individuals overcome limiting beliefs, reframe subconscious patterns, and build emotional resilience in a safe, supportive space. She strongly advocates holistic living, encouraging people to nurture hobbies and creative outlets as essential anchors for emotional expression and personal identity. A passionate supporter of women’s empowerment, Bhoomika emphasizes financial independence as a key driver of confidence, autonomy, and dignity. Through her coaching, writing, and TEDx talks, she inspires people to align ambition with awareness, spirituality with strategy, and success with inner well-being.

Connect with her on Instagram: @bhoomikadiwan.coach

3. Geetika Anand Gupta

Geetika Anand Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of MOPP Foods, is a seasoned entrepreneur and marketing expert with over 22 years of experience across hospitality, brand management, retail, PR, and corporate communications. An MBA graduate from Amity Business School, she previously led marketing roles at global brands like Sony and HTC. In 2016, she returned to India and founded Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas (MOPP), identifying a gap for hygienic Indian street food formats. During COVID-19, she pivoted to a cloud kitchen model, launching multiple delivery-first brands and securing funding on Shark Tank India. A mentor, speaker, and award-winning entrepreneur, she actively supports and inspires emerging foodpreneurs across India.

4. Jyoti Chourasia

Jyoti Chourasia, known as @jyotichourasiaofficial on Instagram, is a fashion and beauty influencer with over five years of experience in digital content creation. She shares fashion inspiration, skincare routines, makeup tutorials, and practical beauty hacks that empower women to feel confident in their everyday style.

Beginning her journey in Bangalore, she collaborated with brands like Samsung, Braun, and Wellcurve. After moving to Singapore, she expanded her presence through partnerships with brands including Joyalukkas Singapore, Isntree Singapore, and Bisyodo Japan. Featured in *Femina* in 2025, Jyoti also holds an MBA in IT Management and actively shares travel content while volunteering with the Singapore Red Cross.

5. Dr. Ekta Keswani

Dr. Ekta Keswani is a Mumbai-based Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon specializing in facial aesthetics, facial trauma, and hair transplantation. Her practice focuses on evidence-based treatments that enhance facial harmony, skin quality, and natural regeneration. She incorporates advanced regenerative techniques such as PRP, I-PRF, polynucleotides, and collagen-stimulating therapies for facial and hair restoration. Dr. Keswani has contributed to academic research and actively participates in professional education within the field of regenerative aesthetics. She has also been invited to speak at global platforms, including the prestigious IMCAS World Congress, where she presents treatment protocols suited to Indian facial anatomy and skin biology.

For Appointments

☎️ +91 83558 01919

Email: info.chateaudesthetique@gmail.com

6. Dr. Ruhi Banerjee

Dr. Ruhi Banerjee is an accomplished education strategist, career development professional, and advocate for women’s empowerment with over 25 years of experience in academic leadership and mentoring. A science graduate with a B.Ed and MBA, she has held key roles in Army, public, and international schools, focusing on holistic education and leadership development. An International Licensed Career Development Professional (ICCC, London) and Counsellorpreneur with Mentoria Education, she guides youth toward meaningful careers. She also serves as Head of Partnerships at IBSEA and founded “The Woman” initiative promoting gender equality. Widely awarded, Dr. Banerjee continues inspiring global audiences through mentoring, speaking engagements, and educational thought leadership.

7. Karishma Tushar

Karishma Tushar is a renowned tarot card reader and crystal expert known for her intuitive accuracy and solution-oriented guidance. With years of experience in tarot and energy work, she helps individuals navigate life transitions and make confident decisions. Through tarot consultations, crystal recommendations, and mindful spiritual guidance, she supports clients in relationships, career, emotional wellbeing, and personal growth. Karishma has built a strong Instagram presence, sharing educational content on tarot and crystal wisdom for a growing community seeking clarity and protection. Trusted by celebrities, entrepreneurs, and professionals, her work has earned multiple recognitions, establishing her as a respected voice in the spiritual wellness space.

Connect with her on Instagram: @karishma.tushar

8. Harshada Pathare

Harshada Pathare’s journey is a story of grit, courage, and belief in one’s inner calling. Like many women who carry multiple responsibilities, her path was not built overnight. It was shaped through years of persistence, self-reflection, and the will to keep moving forward even when the road was uncertain and blocked.

What began as a deep love for reading and then, writing gradually transformed into a meaningful creative journey. Through her books and later her documentary channel “Shodh,” Harshada chose to explore stories that connect people with emotions, culture, and deeper questions about life. Each step required discipline, patience, and the strength to continue even when life was wavering.

Her journey reflects the power of willpower — the ability to rise above doubts and keep creating with purpose. Today, Harshada Pathare represents the spirit of a woman who turned curiosity into creation and challenges into a personal brand. Her story inspires many to believe that with conviction and perseverance, even our dreams can become a voice that connects and inspires others.

9. Neha Rohit Soni

Neha Rohit Soni, founder of HealwithNeha, is a renowned tarot reader and Maa Kali and Maa Baglamukhi energy healer based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Known for her intuitive accuracy and powerful spiritual guidance, she helps individuals find clarity, healing, and inner peace in today’s fast-paced world. With over a decade of experience, Neha is a Certified Reiki Grandmaster, professional tarot reader, Vedic numerologist, and manifestation coach. Through her readings and healing practices, she supports clients in areas such as love, career, finances, and personal growth. Her compassionate and insightful approach continues to empower people on their spiritual journey.

10. Deepali Dubey