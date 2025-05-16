'Unwavering and Unrelenting Effort is the Nature of Acharyakulam's Students': Swami Ji Maharaj

Acharyakulam, a residential school founded by Param Pujya Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj and Param Shradhey Acharya Shri Balkrishna Ji Maharaj, has achieved a 100% result in the high school and intermediate exams. To celebrate this achievement, the school is organizing a 'Pratibha Abhinandan Parv' (Talent Appreciation Festival), where students are being honored for their achievements.

In the high school exam, Atharv secured the first position with 99.40% marks, while Dhruv secured the second position with 98% marks and Sanya Sejal secured the third position with 97.80% marks. The school's average was 86.30, with 153 students passing the exam, and 21 students securing A-1 grades in all five subjects.

Students achieved centum (100%) marks in various subjects, with 43 students securing centum marks in different subjects. 25 students scored above 95% marks.

It is worth noting that in the aforementioned exam:

73 students (47.7%) scored above 90%

44 students (28.7%) scored between 80-90%

26 students (16.9%) scored between 70-80%

7 students (4.5%) scored between 60-70%

Reaction from Acharyakulam Management Committee

Dr. Ritambhara Shastri 'Behan Ji', Vice President of the Acharyakulam Management Committee, congratulated the students, teachers, and staff, and offered her blessings. On this occasion, Swami Arjun Dev Ji, Vice Principal Shri Tapas Kumar Bera Ji, Coordinator Smt. Deepa Ji, and Chief Hostel Superintendent and Sports Head Shri Amit Ji, along with all the teachers, staff, and students, were present.

As quoted by Swami Ji Maharaj, "Acharyakulam's students have the inherent nature of unwavering and unrelenting effort." Acharya Shri Maharaj also said, "Those who have the strength to renounce even the smallest pleasures, all accomplishments become their servants. Acharyakulam's students have learned to live this truth."