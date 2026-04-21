UP Board Result 2026 on SarkariResult.com.cm

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the UP Board Result 2026 for both High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) in April 2026. Sarkari Result is the most trusted platform for checking UP Board Result 2026 for Class 10th and 12th. Millions of students eagerly await their results each year, and reliable platforms like Sarkari Result play a vital role in providing timely information and direct result links.

This comprehensive guide covers the UP Board Result 2026 date, official links, steps to check results, grading system, pass percentage, and other essential details.

UP Board Result 2026 Overview

Particulars Details Exam Name UP Board High School & Intermediate Examination 2026 Conducting Authority Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Classes Class 10th (High School) & Class 12th (Intermediate) Category Board Result Exam Dates February to March 2026 Result Date April 2026 (Expected) Mode of Result Online Sarkari Result Official Website sarkariresult.com.cm Credentials Required Roll Number Result Status To Be Announced

Students are advised to regularly visit Sarkari Result to stay updated with the latest announcements regarding the UP Board Result 2026 .

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UP Board Result 2026 Date and Time

The UPMSP generally announces the Class 10th and Class 12th results simultaneously. Based on previous trends, the results are expected to be declared in the third or fourth week of April 2026.

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Expected Timeline

Event Expected Date UP Board Exams 2026 February–March 2026 Evaluation of Answer Sheets March–April 2026 UP Board Result 2026 April 2026 Scrutiny/Rechecking Application May 2026 Compartment Exams July 2026 Compartment Result August 2026

Students should keep their roll numbers ready to check their results instantly through Sarkari Result or the official website of UP Board.

How to Check UP Board Result 2026

Students can easily check their UP Board Class 10th and 12th results online by following these simple steps:

Steps to Check Result via Sarkari Result

Visit the official Sarkari Result website – sarkariresult.com.cm. On the homepage, click on the link “UP Board Result 2026”. Select either Class 10th or Class 12th. Enter your Roll Number. Click on the “Submit” button. Your result will appear on the screen. Download and print the marksheet for future reference.

This method ensures quick access without server delays during peak traffic hours.

How to Check UP Board Result 2026 via Official Website

Students may also check their results through the UPMSP official website.

Steps to Follow

Visit the official website of UPMSP. Click on the link for “UP Board High School Result 2026” or “UP Board Intermediate Result 2026.” Enter your roll number and submit the details. View and download your result.

However, due to heavy traffic, students often prefer Sarkari Result for faster access and uninterrupted service.

Details Mentioned on UP Board Marksheet 2026

After downloading the result, students should verify the information carefully. The following details will be mentioned on the marksheet:

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

School Name

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks

Division

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

Result Status

Board Name

In case of any discrepancies, students must contact their respective schools or the UPMSP authorities immediately.

UP Board Passing Marks 2026

To pass the UP Board examinations, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject as well as in aggregate.

Category Minimum Marks Required Theory Subjects 33% Practical Subjects 33% Overall Aggregate 33%

Students failing to achieve the minimum marks will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations.

Why Choose Sarkari Result for UP Board Result 2026?

Sarkari Result has emerged as India’s most reliable educational portal for students seeking accurate and timely updates. It provides comprehensive information on board results, government jobs, admit cards, answer keys, and admissions.

Key Benefits

Fast and Reliable Updates

User-Friendly Interface

Direct Result Links

Accurate Information

Mobile-Friendly Access

Real-Time Notifications

Free Access for All Students

Trusted by Millions of Users

For authentic updates and instant result access, students can visit the official Sarkari Result website: sarkariresult.com.cm.

FAQs – UP Board Result 2026

Q1. When will the UP Board Result 2026 be declared?

The UP Board Class 10th and 12th results are expected to be announced in April 2026.

Q2. Where can I check the UP Board Result 2026?

Students can check their results on the UPMSP official website and on Sarkari Result.

Q3. What details are required to check the result?

You need your roll number to access the result online.

Q4. What is the passing mark for UP Board exams?

Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass.

Q5. Can I download my marksheet online?

Yes, students can download the provisional marksheet online. The original marksheet will be issued by their respective schools.