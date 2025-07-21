Mumbai, July 2025 — UpCult, one of India’s fastest-growing coaching and skill-based education platforms, is on track to cross ₹100 crores in revenue by the fiscal year 2026–2027. Co-founded by Anuran Das and Hitesh Pokle, the startup has rapidly scaled its user base and is now preparing for international expansion, with a particular focus on the European market.

Investor confidence around UpCult continues to soar. Gilbert Dsouza, a prominent name in the Indian real estate sector and one of the key investors in UpCult, recently stated that the platform represents the future of India’s digital education and entrepreneurship ecosystem. He predicted that within the next five years, UpCult will reach a valuation of ₹1000 crores. “The investor market is going to go crazy with UpCult’s new discoveries. It’s a game-changer,” he added.

Siddhant and Rishab, who manage marketing at UpCult, shared their aggressive short-term strategy. The duo revealed that they are targeting ₹1–2 crore in profits within the next 90 days, confident in their ability to dominate the market through data-backed campaigns and community-driven outreach.

Meanwhile, the digital agency partnerships under UpCult, led by industry newcomers Tushar and Vishal, are focusing on building the world’s largest student network. Their aim is to expand UpCult’s digital currency offerings and create scalable income opportunities for students through technology and innovation.

Harshita Kansara, Head of Human Resources at UpCult, emphasized the role of artificial intelligence and customer experience in the company’s growth. She highlighted the platform’s 24/7 customer support and the upcoming integration of AI-powered educational agents. “We’re not just training students; we’re building future leaders,” she said. Kansara also shared plans to introduce AI agents to personalize learning and enhance the productivity of users across India.

As the Co-Founder of UpCult, Hitesh Pokle has experienced firsthand how Artificial Intelligence can truly transform lives. What started as a simple mission—to help people understand and use AI to earn online—has now grown into a powerful movement.

AI didn’t just change his career; it changed his entire life. Today, Hitesh Pokle is proud to say that UpCult is on a strong path toward becoming a global AI education and business powerhouse.

UpCult isn’t just teaching AI—it’s helping people unlock real opportunities and build sustainable digital income streams using the most powerful tools of our time. The next big milestone is within reach: UpCult is now very close to achieving a valuation of ₹100 Crores, and this is only the beginning.

Hitesh Pokle envisions scaling UpCult to the moon—impacting millions across the globe. With the power of AI, dreams are no longer distant—they’re just a few clicks away.

Anuran Das, the Founder of UpCult, continues to be a driving force behind the brand’s ambitious vision. Known for his bold statements and disruptive ideas, Das likens entrepreneurship to professional sports and aspires to become what he calls the “Andrew Tate of the coaching space.” He aims to build a multimillion-dollar business by empowering professionals to break free from traditional employment structures. His mission is to help thousands of 9-to-5 employees transition into freelancing careers and secure placements in global markets, particularly in the United States.

Additionally, he is actively mentoring and developing hundreds of new coaches across India to create a legacy in the coaching and skill-development ecosystem.

Das has openly criticized the limitations of traditional education, advocating for a shift toward skill-based, real-world learning. Talks are already underway to bring UpCult’s unique model to Europe, where demand for alternative learning systems continues to rise.