UpTik Outlines Platform Roadmap, NBFC Acquisition and Fund Structures at International Investment Conference at BSE, Mumbai | Image: Initiative desk

Mumbai, January 2026:

UpTik, a Hyderabad-based financial technology platform under the Growwcap ecosystem, outlined its platform roadmap, NBFC acquisition progress, and multi-jurisdiction fund structures at the International Conference on Investments & Global Affairs, held at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai.

The conference brought together senior industry leaders, market participants, legal experts, and policymakers to deliberate on alternative investments, regulated credit frameworks, and cross-border capital structures. The forum also enabled UpTik to present its institution-focused platform architecture.

NBFC Acquisition and Regulated Credit Strategy

UpTik announced that it has acquired a partial stake in Bhadhani Finance Company Limited, a 27-year-old non-banking financial company (NBFC), with the remaining stake transfer currently underway and subject to regulatory approvals.

The NBFC will form a key pillar of UpTik’s regulated credit strategy, with a focus on invoice factoring and discounting rather than unsecured or consumer lending. The company said Bhadhani Finance currently has an order book exceeding ₹60 crore, largely backed by invoice-linked transactions.

During the conference, UpTik also signed a memorandum of understanding with MSME Sahayata to expand access to structured working capital solutions for micro, small, and medium enterprises through regulated channels.

Category II AIF Platform

UpTik and its fund platform, FiscalTown, outlined the structure of their Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), aimed at long-term capital deployment.

According to the company, the fund’s proposed allocation framework includes:

Around 60% towards pre-IPO and private equity opportunities

Around 40% towards real assets and asset-backed investments

The AIF is targeted at high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional investors, with an emphasis on governance oversight, selective deal sourcing, and defined exit pathways.

Mr. Harvansh Chawla, Chairman, BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry, was announced as Chairman of the FiscalTown Category II AIF.

Singapore VCC for Global Investors

UpTik also presented its Singapore Variable Capital Company (VCC) structure, designed to facilitate cross-border fund participation and provide global limited partners access to India-linked investment strategies.

The VCC structure is expected to support investor participation from Singapore, the Middle East, and other international markets, while maintaining India-based origination, risk controls, and governance standards.

Management Commentary

“Our objective is to build a governance-first platform aligned with institutional expectations across regulated credit, fund management, and cross-border investment structures,” said Mr. Vinod Varma Ainampudi, Co-Founder and CEO, UpTik.

He added that the NBFC, AIF, and VCC structures together create an integrated framework for disciplined capital deployment and transparent investor participation.

Mr. Kanishk Gupta, Managing Director, FiscalTown, said that as capital markets mature, investors are increasingly seeking platforms that combine regulatory clarity with execution discipline.

Conference Focus

Discussions at the conference covered alternative investments, private credit frameworks, risk-adjusted returns, compliance structures, and India’s role in global investment corridors.

Speakers included senior executives from the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), former Bombay Stock Exchange officials, global legal firms, international banking institutions, and former Reserve Bank of India executives.

The event concluded with the UpTik Excellence Awards and a post-conference media interaction with speakers and company leadership. Representatives from Aasritha Group highlighted the role of institution-led, compliant capital platforms in enabling scalable investment ecosystems.

Knowledge Partner

VRIGHT Exchange, India’s first structured investor engagement and leadership dialogue platform, participated as the Knowledge Partner, curating institutional-grade discussions and facilitating structured leadership interactions for serious investor audiences.