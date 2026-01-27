Vamsi Bandi Releases New Book ‘The Human Rules of Digital Marketing That Work’

Pennsylvania, Exton, January 9, 2026: The Human Rules of Digital Marketing That Work, a new business book by digital marketing expert Vamsi Bandi, has been released, examining why digital marketing activity continues to intensify while engagement and trust among buyers show signs of decline.

The book focuses on how modern marketing systems, despite increased automation, data access, and platform expansion, are struggling to deliver meaningful results. It argues that the challenge lies not in execution or creativity, but in the underlying design of marketing strategies that prioritise reach and frequency over relevance and belief.

Vamsi Bandi is an Indian-American author and digital marketing professional whose work examines the intersection of technology, psychology, and human behaviour. With experience advising organisations on building scalable marketing systems, his perspective is shaped by observing how data-driven strategies can succeed or fail depending on how closely they align with human decision-making patterns.

The Human Rules of Digital Marketing That Work presents digital marketing as a series of human decision moments rather than a checklist of tools or channels. It highlights how message overload, poor timing, and excessive optimisation can weaken credibility, even as activity levels increase across platforms.

The book outlines a set of practical guidelines, referred to as “human rules,” to help marketing teams identify where persuasion breaks down. These include aligning communication with buyer intent, distinguishing between push and pull engagement moments, and evaluating performance through indicators of clarity and trust rather than clicks alone.

Written for marketers, founders, and growth leaders, The Human Rules of Digital Marketing That Work positions trust as a critical asset in modern marketing. The book is available in paperback, eBook, and audiobook formats.

