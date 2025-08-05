Vantara and RKTEWT Reaffirm Legal and Compassionate Grounds for Mahadevi’s Relocation

The Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT), part of the Vantara initiative, has issued an official statement to clarify its position on the recent relocation of temple elephant Mahadevi from SwastiShri Jensen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami Sanstha in Nandani village, of Kolhapur district, to its wildlife care facility in Gujarat.

They clarified that it did not initiate or request Mahadevi’s transfer, which was carried out solely as per binding judicial orders. The move was recommended by a High Powered Committee, upheld by the Bombay High Court on 16th July 2025, and affirmed by the Supreme Court on 28th July 2025, with instructions to complete the transfer within two weeks. The matter is now listed for compliance reporting on 11th August 2025.

In light of ongoing public discussion, RKTEWT clarified that Vantara was not the initiating party, and that the entire process has been conducted under judicial and statutory oversight, in coordination with the appropriate authorities.

The organisation acknowledged Mahadevi’s deep emotional and cultural significance in Kolhapur, but clarified it acted solely as a court-appointed recipient facility. “The reasons for the transfer are fully documented in the judicial orders, which speak for themselves,” the statement added.

Another statement released by Vantara earlier stated that Mahadevi’s transition to Vantara was undertaken “with love, responsibility, and complete adherence to both legal and welfare standards.”. The organisation added that it is in “direct and respectful dialogue with the Swamiji” to explore all possibilities for Mahadevi’s future in a manner that “prioritises both her wellbeing and the feelings of the community.”