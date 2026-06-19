Vastu for Rented Flats in Mumbai: What You Can Do Without Demolition – Shares Astrologer Richa Pathak

MUMBAI - Mumbai is a city of renters. From Andheri to Airoli, Bandra to Borivali, millions of professionals, students, and young families live in apartments they did not design and cannot structurally alter. For many of them, Vastu Shastra has long seemed out of reach a science reserved for homeowners who can knock down walls and rebuild from scratch.

Richa Pathak, founder of Jyotish Dham and a third-generation practitioner with over 25 years of experience, says that assumption is simply wrong. "Vastu Shastra was never about walls and demolitions," she explains. "It was always about energy how it flows into a space, how it circulates, and how it is blocked. A rented flat is not a compromise. It is a home. And every home can be aligned."

According to Pathak, around 60 percent of Vastu issues affecting a household can be corrected without any structural changes a finding with particular relevance in Mumbai, where space is limited, leases are short, and landlord permissions are hard to come by.

Reading the Energy of a Rented Space

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The foundation of any correction, Pathak notes, begins with identifying a flat's facing direction — the direction one looks toward when standing at the main entrance. North-facing flats tend to favour wealth and career growth; east-facing homes support health and family harmony; west-facing units encourage stability; and south-facing flats, while more challenging, can be significantly improved with the right remedies.

From there, Jyotish Dham's approach moves room by room. In the kitchen, cooking while facing east and keeping the stove separate from the sink are simple habit shifts. In the bedroom, sleeping with the head pointing south or east, and removing or covering mirrors that face the bed, are commonly recommended. The pooja or prayer corner, ideally placed in the north-east and kept elevated, rounds out the most frequently corrected zones in Mumbai apartments.

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The Brahmasthana: A Renter's Most Powerful Tool

Central to Pathak's philosophy is the Brahmasthana the geometric centre of any home, often called its "navel." She emphasises that this zone, which governs the energy of the entire flat, is also one of the easiest for tenants to manage. Keeping it free of furniture and storage, and placing a Vastu pyramid or copper plate at its centre, can meaningfully shift a home's overall atmosphere even when older buildings come with fixed columns or immovable fixtures in that exact spot.

Common Defects, Practical Fixes

Jyotish Dham's consultations across the city have surfaced five recurring issues in Mumbai's rented housing stock: south-facing main doors, kitchens or toilets placed in the north-east, bedrooms in the fire-governed south-east, and mirrors facing the bed. For each, Pathak prescribes remedies that require no permission and no permanence sea salt bowls replaced monthly, copper vessels of water in the north-east, fabric panels over mirrors at night, and bright lighting or auspicious imagery at troubled entrances.

"These are cosmetic, removable corrections," Pathak says. "Tenants don't need to inform their landlords, because nothing is being altered structurally. It's no different from how anyone furnishes or decorates a home."

A Case in Point

One illustrative case involved a couple who relocated from Pune to a 1 BHK rental in Andheri West, and within six months had encountered job setbacks, relationship strain, and health concerns. A Vastu assessment identified a south-facing main door, a kitchen positioned in the north-east, and a mirror facing the bed all without any possibility of structural change. After remedies were applied, including door treatments, a salt-and-copper placement in the kitchen, and a covered mirror, the couple reported a new job opportunity, improved health, and reduced relationship tension within three months.

Looking Ahead

Pathak cautions against over-correction, recommending tenants start with two or three remedies and observe results over three to four weeks before adding more. She also notes that many of the objects and habits adopted in a rented flat pyramids, salt bowls, directional awareness travel with a tenant to their next home, making the investment a lasting one rather than a one-time fix.

Jyotish Dham, based in Chandivali, Powai, offers both in-person and remote Vastu consultations, the latter conducted through detailed, compass-aligned floor plans submitted digitally. The centre has worked with over 100,000 clients globally across Vedic astrology, Vastu Shastra, and numerology.