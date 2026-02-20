Vatsal Soin's 0→1 Doctrine: Indian Inventor Writes Principles to Fix the Global Mismatch Between Humanity's Needs and Supply for the AI-AGI Quantum Era | Image: Initiative Desk

Indian inventor Vatsal Soin has recently filed patent US 19/489,595, India 202511115781, and corresponding PCT applications for the "0→1 Doctrine" — a universal alignment framework that translates human needs and supply-system capacities across products, services, and assets into a single 0–1 numerical language. Designed for the AI-AGI Quantum era, the delete-before-share architecture enables privacy-native coordination, precise matching at scale, and mathematically enforced human oversight.

The Perpetual Delusion the World Calls Normal

"For nearly two centuries, the world has operated on averages instead of real human needs, misaligning products, services, and assets — generating returns, dead inventory, shortages, cancellations, and inefficiencies quietly compounding into trillions in global waste: not just monetary waste but also time, effort, environmental destruction, and years of life — biological age exceeding calendar age."

A Numerical Language for Alignment

The collapsible framework transforms any measurable requirement — human, industrial, or machine — into unitless standardised bands between 0 (no alignment) and 1 (ideal alignment), built upon multiple sciences and mathematical models.

The framework proposes multi-domain parameters spanning almost every transaction, applicable uniformly from a single product, service, or asset to billions. Soin clarifies that the Doctrine establishes where automation must stop and humans must decide. "Variables such as ethics, culture, and safety judgment are defined as mathematically non-normalizable," he says.

Soin describes how the system scales from individual devices to global networks. "Where people cannot directly express their needs — such as infants, the elderly, or individuals with disabilities — protected proxies and verified pathways are used to represent those needs safely," he says.

Toward AI-AGI and Quantum-Resilient Coordination

Corporate obsession with "Agentic AI" — autonomous systems executing real-world actions — masks a fatal flaw: AI grows exponentially smarter but is not becoming more accountable. Today's AI relies on confidence scores and post-hoc explanations. This invention produces cryptographic, replayable proof for every decision, closing the gap between "the AI suggested it" and "the system authorised it."

The architecture is compute-agnostic, operating across AI accelerators, neuromorphic chips, and quantum-resilient layers. Its normalisation science, behavioural modelling, and cryptographic abstraction remain stable as computing advances toward AGI and post-quantum environments, remaining compatible with digital twins, federated learning, and agent-based infrastructures.

Architecture, Domains, and Principles

"The world has never combined these sciences before: for decades, digital systems relied on identity, profiling, behavioural tracking, and centralised data storage. The 0→1 Doctrine breaks from this model by enabling personalisation without collecting or retaining identity," Soin adds.

The Doctrine is designed to scale from a single user to planetary systems. It applies across Planetary and Environmental Systems, Natural Resources and Global Infrastructure, Enterprise and Commerce, Science and High-Precision Domains, Human Systems and Public Life, Daily Use and Fit-Critical Products, and Robotics and Automation.

Representative illustrative alignment cases include:

Airline seat demand 0.62–0.78 aligning with fleet-seat capacity 0.68–0.85— overlap detected, match authorised

Global e-commerce fulfilment load 0.60–0.74 matching warehouse-and-logistics readiness 0.65–0.82— overlap confirmed, execution proceeds

Hospital patient demand 0.64–0.80 coordinating with clinical-network availability 0.70–0.88— bands align, authorisation granted

Manufacturing component tolerance 0.85–0.95 against supplier capability 0.50–0.65— no overlap, match rejected

Emergency service response time 0.90–0.98 versus available capacity 0.40–0.55— mismatch detected, alternative search triggered automatically

Matches occur through overlapping 0–1 bands without exposing operational details. Bands align; execution proceeds. When they do not, the system automatically searches for alternatives and records learning data. The 0–1 interval functions as a digital lingua franca — a shared numerical space that preserves coherence across billions of edge and low-edge devices. With major GDP-linked inefficiencies embedded across national and global systems, the Doctrine proposes structure to recover lost efficiency without disrupting existing infrastructure.

When Biological Age Replaces Chronological Age

One sector where precision becomes existential is longevity. The framework quantifies biological reality, not birthdays. A 60-year-old may function physiologically at the level of a 48-year-old — or a 73-year-old. The Doctrine maps this gap through normalised health indices, matching treatments to actual biological state. The result is an extended health span through coordinated diagnostics and interventions — measured in recovered functional years, not pharmaceutical promises.

Principles of the 0→1 Doctrine

Delete-Before-Share: Privacy Without Erasing Memory

Delete-before-share means raw data remains with its lawful owner. The system deletes temporary calculation data before any alignment bands are shared, preserving records and regulatory compliance while eliminating unnecessary data exposure. Even quantum-powered future adversaries find nothing to steal — you cannot hack what no longer exists.

Transparency and Prevention

The framework measures prevented waste — materials, energy, emissions — a capability unavailable in any current system. It creates tamper-proof records for every automated decision. Privacy-safe early warnings can detect pandemic clusters, infrastructure failures, and environmental threats weeks in advance.

Accountability and Correction

Risk monitoring identifies operational dangers before they materialise. Cryptographic records enable safe error correction after execution. Continuous checks detect unfairness and bias. Public summaries report waste prevention and accountability outcomes at scale.

Technical Architecture

The patent describes a sophisticated multi-stage computational architecture that establishes continuous traceability from requirement capture through compatibility evaluation, authorisation, orchestration control, and final actuation.

The invention prescribes new axioms, lemmas, theorems, equations, principles, doctrine, systems, and standards employing spectral graph theory, differential privacy, homomorphic encryption, category theory, topology-based optimisation, and tensor network methods — to define limits, enable privacy, constrain automation, and authorise execution. QED: closing the 0→1 invention.

The Inventor Behind the Doctrine

Vatsal Soin, an Indian-born inventor, holds 21 patent filings across six continents with several grants including in the United States and Japan. His work in biometric-fit modelling, AI-driven sizing, and design automation is publicly verifiable. Unauthorised commercial use may constitute patent infringement upon jurisdictional grants.

Conclusion

"The 0→1 Doctrine solves the problem that has eluded every mind, every institution, and every generation of technology: how do you make AI and AGI provably accountable to a human being? That answer now exists. It came from India. And it is waiting for the world to catch up."

