VELVEX Reinforces Growth Strategy Through Continued Lucknow Super Giants Tie-Up

Mumbai, India, April 2026:

VELVEX, the automotive lubricant brand from Nandan Petrochem Ltd., has continued its association with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as an Official Partner for IPL 2026. Following last year’s collaboration, this renewed partnership highlights the brand’s long-term focus on strengthening its market position by leveraging platforms that deliver scale, visibility, and meaningful consumer engagement.

The Indian Premier League continues to be one of the most impactful sporting ecosystems in India, attracting millions of viewers cutting across regions and demographics. It has evolved into more than just a cricket tournament, becoming a cultural and commercial platform where brands can actively participate in conversations and build deeper connections with audiences.

By aligning with Lucknow Super Giants, VELVEX is tapping into a highly engaged and loyal fan base while reinforcing its values. LSG’s consistent performances, coupled with its strong and evolving team identity, make it a strategic fit for the brand. This partnership allows VELVEX to showcase its commitment to reliability and high performance within a high-energy, emotionally charged environment defined by competition and passion. The visibility created during the IPL season provides a strong opportunity for the brand to engage with consumers in a relevant and impactful manner.

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VELVEX’s brand positioning is centred around its ‘X Factor’ philosophy, which represents the idea that true performance is driven by an extra edge that goes beyond basic expectations. In the context of automotive lubricants, this translates into improved engine responsiveness, greater efficiency, and long-term durability. It highlights the difference between standard functionality and enhanced performance.

This philosophy aligns closely with the approach of Lucknow Super Giants. As a team, LSG has demonstrated the importance of discipline, adaptability, and the ability to deliver under varying conditions. In a tournament where each game brings new challenges, consistency becomes critical. The X Factor, in this context, is what separates consistent performers from standout achievers and plays a defining role in determining success.

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“We are happy to continue our partnership with Lucknow Super Giants,” said Vikas Gupta, CEO at NPL, whose retail brand is VELVEX. “From a strategic lens, this collaboration helps us strengthen brand visibility and improve recall among consumers. The IPL offers a powerful platform to communicate our focus on performance and innovation, while also enabling us to build stronger emotional connections with our audience. We are also rolling out integrated campaigns across multiple media channels and leveraging this partnership to create value-driven propositions for our retail partners and workshop mechanics, who are key stakeholders in this ecosystem.”

As part of its engagement strategy, VELVEX aims to remain visible during key phases of the tournament, ensuring that it continues to be part of ongoing consumer conversations and builds sustained recall. By associating with a platform that naturally evokes strong emotional responses, the brand is able to communicate its messaging in a more relatable and compelling manner. Over time, this contributes to shaping consumer perception, allowing VELVEX to move beyond being seen as just a functional offering and evolve into a brand associated with trust, performance, and reliability. This transition is especially important in a category where differentiation is influenced by both product quality and brand recall.

As IPL 2026 progresses, VELVEX’s association with Lucknow Super Giants is expected to play a significant role in strengthening its overall market presence. The partnership ensures that the brand remains visible, relevant, and aligned with a narrative centred around ambition, consistency, and excellence.