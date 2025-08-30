Verom’s Villas Tap Into NRI Appetite for Eco-Luxury with Newly Launched Villas in Goa and Dehradun

National, 30th August 2025: Verom, a new luxury villa brand from AM Realty Solutions (AMRS), has announced projects in Goa and Dhanaulti, Dehradun, both designed with a focus on sustainability and long-term value. The Goa project, situated near the new MOPA Airport, features 11 ultra-luxury villas set on private one-acre estates. In Dhanaulti, plans are underway for 36 eco-luxury villas in a pollution-free setting, which will become more accessible from Delhi once the Delhi–Dehradun expressway opens.

Each villa includes features such as rainwater harvesting, solar energy, organic landscaping, butterfly gardens, and forest walking trails. Supported by AMRS, established in 2014 and having completed over 15 developments across five states, serving more than 25,000 customers, the company has a legacy of timely delivery and compliance.

Each villa is designed with 4–5 bedrooms, modular kitchens, and private decks to maximize natural views. The projects also include community amenities such as walking trails, meditation areas, internal roads, and multi-layered security systems.

Highlighting the innate carbon-neutrality of the properties, Khushal Chopra, co-founder of Verom, stated, “At Verom, our approach has been to ensure that luxury and responsibility go hand in hand. Sustainability is not an add-on feature but a core design principle, with rainwater harvesting, solar installations, organic landscaping, and biodiversity zones such as butterfly gardens forming part of the development. With the construction sector contributing nearly 40% of global carbon emissions , we see it as essential to create homes that minimize impact while maximizing long-term livability.”

The projects also consider the financial aspects of luxury home buyers. Owners will have the option to convert villas into wellness retreats or vacation rentals.