Vikramaditya Vedic Clock to Restore India’s Glorious Time: CM Dr. Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that India has illuminated the entire universe with its wisdom. Until about 300 years ago, the method of time calculation used in India was also guiding the world. Every aspect of Indian culture is a remarkable example of harmony between nature and science, nurturing the welfare of humanity. The ‘Vikramaditya Vedic Clock’, developed upon this heritage, is a proud symbol of Indian tradition. Through this clock, India’s glorious time is being restored, showcasing a balance between heritage, development, nature and technology. CM Dr. Yadav addressed the unveiling ceremony of the Vikramaditya Vedic Clock and the launch of its mobile application at the CM's Residence on Monday.

Folder of YouTube Series on Raja Bhoj and Astronomy Film CD Released

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav lit a ceremonial lamp to inaugurate the event. Earlier, amid Vedic chants, he unveiled the Vikramaditya Vedic Clock at the newly constructed gate of the CM Residence. On this occasion, the ‘India’s Time – Earth’s Time’ Rally, which started from Shaurya Smarak, reached the CM Residence, where the Chief Minister welcomed the participating youth.

CM Dr. Yadav also released the folder of a YouTube series on Raja Bhoj and a CD of a film based on astronomy. He urged the citizens to use the Vedic Clock and encouraged the youth present to download the ‘Vikramaditya Vedic Clock’ App on their mobile phones. A Vedic Clock was also presented to Chief Minister Dr. Yadav.

Importance of Seasonal Influence in Indian Timekeeping

CM Dr. Yadav, highlighting the Sanatan tradition, stated that festivals and observances are not determined by the English calendar but by seasonal and celestial influences. The months of Sawan, Bhadon and Kartik have distinct impacts on life. The effect of the full moon and new moon on tides validates the accuracy of Indian dates. Medical science also acknowledges its impact on mental health, as the human body is composed of nearly 70 percent water, which is influe nced during these phases. He said that Indian scriptures calculate time with extraordinary precision—one day is counted from sunrise to sunrise, divided into 30 muhurts. Unlike the West, where dissent in time calculation once led to capital punishment, the Sanatan tradition has always encouraged open debate and diversity of thought.

Panchang: Living Proof of Accuracy

CM Dr. Yadav said that the calculation of the Sun’s movement through its shadow forms the basis of Indian astronomy. Ujjain is considered the central point of Indian timekeeping, with its exact center in Dongla, a place associated with Lord Krishna and Sudama. He emphasised that the ‘Panchang’ is a living example of the precision of Indian timekeeping, providing accurate predictions of eclipses, dates, constellations and festivals even today.

CM Residence as a Heritage for the People

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav stated that the Vikramaditya Vedic Clock has been installed at the CM's Residence, which is not only the residence of the Chief Minister but also a heritage site for all citizens. The trust and authority given by the people form the foundation of governance. He said that it is the government’s responsibility to showcase the glorious chapters of India’s cultural past, and establishing the clock in Bhopal reflects the effort to spread awareness of India’s ancient timekeeping beyond Ujjain to the state capital and globally.

PM Shri Modi Dedicated to Elevate India’s Global Prestige

CM Dr. Yadav emphasised that the mobile app allows everyone to access the Vedic Clock on their phones. He praised the Higher Education and Culture Department for their role in the initiative, adding that India is in its Amrit Kaal—a time when the world is witnessing a shift of focus from the West to the East. He lauded Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, saying he is committed to enhancing India’s honor worldwide. Under his leadership, in 2014, Yoga was reestablished on the global stage through UNESCO. He said, “India’s wisdom, skills and uniqueness are not just for our nation but for the entire humanity”.

Good Governance in the Spirit of Vikramaditya

CM Dr. Yadav Stated that just as good governance made Vikramaditya’s era memorable, today Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is upholding the highest standards of governance, with every decision bringing pride to the nation. PM Modi always stands by scientists, soldiers, farmers and every citizen dedicated to the nation.

Efforts to Safeguard Sanatan Culture are Admirable and Laudable

Sports and Youth Welfare and Cooperation Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang said that only a nation that embraces its culture and past can secure its future. Under PM Modi’s leadership, the banner of Sanatan culture is flourishing across the country. He praised CM Dr. Yadav for his commitment to preserving Sanatan culture along with development and public welfare.

The program was also addressed by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for OBC and Minority Welfare Smt. Krishna Gaur, MP Shri Alok Sharma, Vedic Clock innovator Shri Aaroh Srivastava, Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, Shri Santosh Choubey and Vice-Chancellor of Maharshi Sandipani University Pandit Shivshankar Mishra.

The event was attended by State BJP President Shri Hemant Khandelwal, MLAs Shri Rameshwar Sharma and Shri Vishnu Khatri, Bhopal Mayor Smt. Malti Rai, Municipal Corporation Chairman Shri Kishan Suryavanshi, CM’s Cultural Advisor Shri Ram Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education), Shri Anupam Rajan, vice-chancellors of various universities, and a large number of youth.

Features of the Vikramaditya Vedic Clock and App

The Vikramaditya Vedic Clock is the world’s first clock based on Indian timekeeping, a unique blend of Indian tradition, Vedic calculation, and scientific vision. Serving as a cultural axis, it will link global languages, traditions, faiths, and rituals.