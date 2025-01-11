Visa and Entry Guidelines for Malaysia: A Simple Guide for Indian Tourists

New Delhi: Malaysia, known for its vibrant culture, stunning landscapes, and thriving economy, attracts millions of travellers yearly. Whether planning a holiday, business trip, or long-term stay, understanding Malaysia's visa and entry requirements is crucial to ensuring a smooth travel experience. In this comprehensive guide, we will discuss the visa and entry requirements for Malaysia visas for Indians.

Do Indians Require a Visa to Enter Malaysia?

According to the latest announcements, Indian citizens can enter Malaysia visa-free from 1st December 2023 to 31st December 2024. It allows Indian tourists to stay and explore the country for 30 days without applying for a Malaysian visa. However, if you intend to travel past these dates to stay for a longer period, you must apply for a valid Malaysian visa to enter the country. Moreover, you need to apply for a Malaysia visa for Indians if you visit the country for business, study or other purposes apart from tourism.

What are the Malaysia Visa Requirements for Indian Citizens?

The following are the Malaysia visa requirements documents that you must submit when applying for a visa:

⦁ An Indian passport with 6 months validity beyond your stay in Malaysia.

⦁ Your passport must have two blank pages for stamp purposes.

⦁ Two recent passport-size photographs of 35mm x 45 mm on a white background.

⦁ The photos must be clear, with no headgear and blurred spots in the face or eyes.

⦁ Proof of accommodation in Malaysia, such as an invitation letter from the host or hotel booking.

⦁ A copy of your round-trip ticket or travel itinerary.

⦁ Proof of financial support during your stay in Malaysia, such as bank statements of Rs. 80,000 or more.

⦁ If you are applying for a work visa, you will require a valid employer contract and employment letter from your Malaysian employer.

⦁ A cover letter with the details of your travel itinerary throughout your stay in Malaysia.

⦁ Compulsory online submission of the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) 3 days before arrival.

Please note that you may be required to provide additional documents regarding the purpose of your visit to Malaysia and the type of visa you are applying for. Hence, you must enquire about it from the necessary authority before you initiate the Malaysia visa application process.

What are the Eligibility Criteria for a Malaysia Visa for Indians?

If you are planning to apply for a Malaysia visa, you must fulfil the following eligibility criteria:

⦁ You must have a valid Indian passport with 6 months validity.

⦁ You must have enough funds to support your stay in Malaysia.

⦁ A confirmed return ticket is a must to apply for a Malaysia visa.

⦁ Multiple entry visas are not available for tour groups.

⦁ You must not be listed in Malaysia's Immigration Department's Suspect List or the Stolen Lost Travel Document (STLD) system.

⦁ You must not be classified as a prohibited immigrant.

What are the Malaysia Visa Fees for Indians?

The visa fees for a Malaysia visa depend on the type of visa you apply for. Here is a table featuring the costs of Malaysia visas for Indians:

Type of Visa Visa Costs (in INR) Single/Multiple Entry Visa Rs. 957.46 Transit Visa Rs. 957.46



Please note the visa fees depend on the conversion rate and may change according to the Malaysia visa officials' ordinance.

Entry and Immigration Control

Upon arrival in Malaysia, Indian citizens must clear immigration control. The key documents checked during entry include:

⦁ A valid passport with at least 6 months’ validity.

⦁ Proof of sufficient funds (such as credit cards, cash, or bank statements).

⦁ A return ticket or proof of onward travel.

⦁ A completed arrival card (if required).

⦁ Fingerprinting may also be conducted for security purposes.

Is Travel Insurance Mandatory for Indians Travelling to Malaysia?

No, travel insurance is not mandatory for Indians travelling to Malaysia. However, to have a hassle-free trip to Malaysia, you must buy the best travel insurance. It will offer you financial protection from flight delays to incidents that result in illness and hospitalisation; emergencies can crop up at the most inconvenient times. Hence, buying Malaysian travel insurance will safeguard you during such adverse situations and provide financial protection.