Visament Launches Comprehensive Visa Services for Indian Travelers Worldwide

Jaipur: Jaipur-based startup Visament has expanded its services to offer complete visa assistance for Indian travelers. This marks a big shift from its original focus on NRIs to becoming a full-service visa support company.

Founded in 2022 by Vipul Jain and Shubham Jain, Visament first helped Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) with OCI cards, passport renewals, and Indian e-visas. Now, it helps Indian citizens apply for visas to over 30 countries, including the USA, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia.

“We started by helping NRIs with basic documents,” said Shubham Jain. “Soon, we noticed that people traveling abroad faced even more problems. That’s when we decided to grow our services.”

Visament now offers full support for tourist visas, student visas, and business visas. The platform helps users with document checks, form filling, embassy checklists, and visa updates, making the process faster and easier.

Co-founder Vipul Jain explained that many people get their visas rejected because of simple mistakes. “We created our services to fix these issues. We use a mix of technology and expert reviews to make sure documents are correct,” he said.

Visament works mainly online with a digital-first approach. It offers real-time updates, multilingual support, and now has a network of local advisors for better regional service.

The startup has also teamed up with trusted visa centers and third-party partners to meet consular requirements. While these are not direct embassy ties, they help improve visa success rates by providing better guidance and reducing incomplete applications.

This expansion comes at a time when more Indian students and professionals are planning to go abroad. With new travel rules like biometric checks and digital travel authorizations, visa processes are becoming more complicated.