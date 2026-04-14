Visionaries to look forward in 2026

This listicle spotlights dynamic leaders and innovators set to make a significant impact in 2026. From business and technology to media and entrepreneurship, these visionaries are driving change with bold ideas, strategic foresight, and transformative initiatives, positioning themselves as key forces shaping the future across industries.

Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Zerodha

Nikhil Kamath is one of India’s most influential new-age entrepreneurs. Starting his journey as a young trader without a formal college degree, he built Zerodha into India’s largest stock brokerage by challenging traditional financial systems. His approach is simple: make investing accessible, transparent, and affordable for everyone. Beyond business, Nikhil is known for his curiosity about philosophy, technology, and the future of work. Through initiatives like the WTF podcast and Rainmatter, he supports founders and climate-focused startups. His story resonates with a new generation of dreamers proving that unconventional paths, bold thinking, and discipline can truly reshape industries.

Praveen Kumar, digital strategist and Founder, Wild Creek Web Studio

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Praveen Kumar is known for helping businesses cut through noise and focus on what truly drives growth. With over 18 years of experience, he has supported leaders across technology, education, retail, healthcare, and real estate in building strong digital visibility and measurable outcomes. Through Wild Creek’s strategic SEO and positioning work, organizations have improved lead quality, reduced acquisition costs, and strengthened brand clarity. Recognized among Economic Times’ Top Business Leaders 2024, Praveen’s Human Algorithm approach blends data with human insight to help teams make smarter, future-ready marketing decisions. www.wildcreekstudio.com

Rohit Arora, Founder of TransGanization

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Rohit Arora is redefining the consulting landscape through a distinctive CEO Office proposition that blends strategic rigor with Indian ethos and spiritual intelligence. As Founder of TransGanization, he has built a model that works shoulder to shoulder with promoters and leadership teams to guide strategy, drive execution, enable alignment, and nurture institution building from within. Rooted in the spirit of “Saathi, Saarthi, Sakshi,” this approach brings together business excellence, human consciousness, and timeless Bharatiya wisdom. In a market dominated by fragmented advisory models, Rohit’s scalable CEO Office framework has the potential to become a formidable Indian challenger to the Big 4 by offering not just consulting, but conscious transformation with depth, purpose, and enduring impact.

Dr. Sanket Mehta, Founder, SSO Cancer Hospitals

Dr. Sanket Mehta is a surgical oncologist driven by the belief that quality cancer care should reach more people. Trained at Tata Memorial Hospital, he built expertise in complex cancer surgeries and became known for precision and outcomes. Recognizing the limits of individual practice, he established SSO Cancer Hospitals to expand access through a structured, high-quality surgical oncology network. Alongside clinical leadership, he mentors young doctors and supports patients through his cancer charity trust, reflecting a larger mission to make advanced cancer care more accessible and consistent.

Santanu Ganguly, Founder, Siglap Consulting

In a business world increasingly mesmerized by AI, the most critical asset for the next decade will not be silicon, but the soul. It will be the raw, unlocked potential of human capital - powered by curiosity, creativity, empathy, courage, resilience, and "street-smart" operational wisdom. Leading this charge is Santanu Ganguly, a veteran technology business leader who, after three decades of climbing the corporate ladder in the Asia Pacific region, is on a mission to nurture CXO Leadership Communities as a Business, Sales & Marketing activation coach. As the founder of Siglap Consulting (a registered MSME), Santanu and his team builds profound research insights, collaborative influence and multiplied value towards the shared success of businesses and professionals.

Stuti Aggarwal, Founder of PEXA DIAM

Stuti Aggarwal is reimagining modern luxury by making ethical, lab-grown diamonds an integral part of everyday elegance. After seven years in the corporate world, she pivoted to pursue her enduring passion for fine jewellery, building a brand that seamlessly blends aesthetics with responsibility. Through PEXA DIAM, Stuti is championing a new category of sustainable luxury - offering diamonds that are indistinguishable from mined stones while aligning with the values of today’s conscious consumer. Backed by strong family support and a clear entrepreneurial vision, she is crafting a brand that resonates with a new generation that seeks transparency, craftsmanship, and meaning, without compromising on timeless design and sophistication. www.pexadiam.com

Atyab Mohammad, Founder and CEO of RaySuite AI

Atyab Mohammad is an IIT Delhi and Flipkart alumnus with over a decade of experience across product engineering, analytics, and digital commerce. Formerly CTO at Wigzo, later acquired by Shiprocket, he now focuses on building RaySuite AI as an operating system for modern marketing. The platform combines cross-platform budget automation with AI-driven content and ad creation while keeping human strategy at the center. Atyab’s mission is to remove fragmentation in marketing workflows and enable teams to move faster with agentic AI that plans, creates, and optimizes campaigns at scale. www.raysuite.ai

Kaushik Bose, Co-Founder & CEO, Brain Box Catalysts