Visionaries To Look Forward In 2026

In 2026, entrepreneurship is no longer just about building successful businesses it’s about creating meaningful impact. Across industries, a new generation of founders is crafting powerful stories through innovation, resilience, and purpose. This list highlights 7 entrepreneurs whose vision, determination, and leadership are shaping the future and inspiring the next wave of change.

Abhishek Sood

Abhishek Sood, Co-Founder of Pine Careers, has emerged as a prominent voice in India’s evolving higher education and career development landscape. With more than 25 years of experience spanning Tech, Education, Industry-academic collaborations, he has consistently worked towards strengthening the connection between academia and industry. Through initiatives focused on industry partnerships, internships, alumni engagement, and future-ready skill development, Abhishek is enabling institutions and young professionals to adapt to the demands of a rapidly changing global workforce. His work through Pine Careers reflects a larger vision of bridging global education practices with local impact, while fostering collaboration between academia, research, startups, and industry. By championing innovation-led and employability-driven solutions, he continues to contribute to shaping sustainable career ecosystems for India’s next generation of global talent.

Nikhil Kamath

Nikhil Kamath is an Indian entrepreneur, investor, and co-founder of Zerodha .One of India’s largest stock brokerage platforms. Known for disrupting the traditional brokerage industry with a low-cost model, he played a major role in making investing more accessible to retail investors across the country. Beyond fintech, Kamath is also active in the startup ecosystem through investments in technology, consumer brands, and sustainable ventures. He is widely recognized for his unconventional career journey, self-taught approach to finance, and candid conversations on business, wealth, and entrepreneurship through podcasts and public appearances.

Manoj Adhlakha

Manoj Adlakha is one of India's most distinguished business leaders, who has redefined how luxury is experienced. After becoming one of India's youngest CFOs in any MNC in his late twenties, he later went on to lead American Express India as CEO for eight consecutive years, shaping how the country's wealthiest engaged with access, travel, and prestige.

That vantage point revealed a gap no one else saw: the space above India's most premium credit cards, where HNIs and UHNIs had no true home. RedBeryl is his answer. India's first luxury lifestyle management company, where concierge is just a fulfilment channel, not the destination. RedBeryl is a one-stop ecosystem blending exclusivity, access, and personalisation.

His foresight, customer insights, and discipline make him one of the most important visionaries to watch in 2026.

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Manish Pralhad

Manish K. Pralhad is the visionary force disrupting India’s ₹8.5 lakh crore dairy empire through climate-resilient deep-tech. As Co-Founder and CEO of Jaipur-based Verdant Impact, Manish has engineered a revolutionary AgriTech ecosystem empowering 6,00,000+ smallholder farmers including 98,500+ women leaders. By pioneering breakthrough innovations like AnimalMark genetic intelligence, Pashu AI and India’s first blockchain-backed "livestock-as-collateral" AniFT financing model, he has unlocked ₹945+ crore in rural credit. verdant is Backed by top tier investors like Unicorn India Ventures, NAARM-AIDEA and celebrated as a 64th ranked company among global Foodtech 500 innovator global list, worlds 100 meaningful buisness; Manish’s masterclass in sustainable capitalism has generated ₹1560 crore in additional farmer wealth while slashing dairy’s carbon footprint by 30%.

Pranay Dattani

With over 15 years of experience in the education space, Mr. Pranay Dattani, founder of Tickle Right has built his journey around one enduring belief, that a child’s ability to think, create, and

enjoy learning matters far more than certificates.

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Driven by a deep curiosity about how young minds develop, he has consistently worked towards making learning more ability-focused, engaging, and meaningful for children during their early

years.

This vision led to the growth of Tickle Right into a globally recognized brain development program, with presence across more than 60 centers in 4 countries. At the heart of everything he builds one unwavering vision to help children build confidence, curiosity, and a lifelong love for learning.

Falguni Nayar

Falguni Nayar is an Indian entrepreneur and one of the country’s most influential business leaders, best known as the founder and CEO of Nykaa. After nearly two decades in investment banking with Kotak Mahindra Group, she launched Nykaa in 2012 at the age of 50, identifying a gap in India’s beauty and personal care market. Under her leadership, Nykaa evolved into one of India’s leading beauty and lifestyle platforms with a strong online and offline presence. Known for combining financial discipline with brand-building, Nayar is widely recognized as one of India’s most successful self-made women entrepreneurs.

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