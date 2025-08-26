Visionary Billionaire Mrs Preeti Mahapatra acquires Odisha Pro T20 Franchise, Encouraging New Era for Regional Cricket

India, August 21, 2025: Mrs. Preeti Mahapatra— Visionary venture capitalist, politician, philanthropist, and Chairperson of Mahapatra Universal Limited—has acquired a prestigious franchise in the Odisha Pro T20 League 2025. This strategic investment places the historic Barabati Stadium at the center of a transformative initiative aimed at elevating regional cricket to national prominence.

Far beyond a commercial venture, Mrs Mahapatra’s entry into Odisha’s cricket ecosystem reflects her enduring commitment to nurturing indigenous talent and honoring the state’s rich sporting heritage.

Her leadership promises to invigorate local athletics, offering a platform for emerging players to shine on a national stage.

Mrs Mahapatra’s journey as an industrialist is a testament to her unique blend of Business excellence and social reforms.

Through Mahapatra Universal Limited, she has structured a diversified portfolio spanning across defense, IT, renewable energy, mining, hotels & resorts and gems & jewelry and many more sectors. Each sector reflects her strategic foresight and business acumen.

Her philanthropic footprint, extending across Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and other states underscores a deep-rooted dedication to grassroot empowerment and societal transformation.

Preeti Mahapatra’s recent investment in SILGO Retail Limited - a NSE listed company which is a trailblazer in the jewelry industry, further exemplifies her commitment to fostering innovation and economic inclusion.

By identifying and revitalizing underutilized assets—be it human capital or institutional framework, Preeti Mahapatra has consistently turned latent potential into national success stories.

As a fearless political leader, Mrs. Mahapatra rose to national prominence in politics during the 2016 Rajya Sabha elections. She contested as a BJP-supported Independent candidate from Uttar Pradesh against Congress veteran Kapil Sibal.

Her fierce campaign strategies broke conventional political molds, showcasing her potential as a woman national leader.

Beyond business and politics, Mrs Mahapatra’s community engagement initiatives span across health drives, disaster relief, women empowerment, sanitation, education, agriculture and employment generation.

Her recent Public Interest Litigation in the Supreme Court, challenging food safety standards, highlights her unwavering commitment to systemic reform and public accountability.

With the Odisha Pro T20 League under her stewardship, Mrs Preeti Mahapatra is set to script a new chapter in the state’s sporting history. The one that blends passion, purpose, and progress for the state of Odisha.

