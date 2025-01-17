Visionary leaders shaping future across diverse sectors

Dietitian Vidhi Chawla – Founder, Fisico Diet and Aesthetic Clinic

Vidhi Chawla is a certified dietitian, health coach & Founder of Fisico Diet & Aesthetic Clinic dedicated to helping individuals achieve their health and weight goals. She is also a diabetic educator and functional nutritionist. Through her holistic FFN 360° framework, Vidhi focuses on balancing body, mind, soul, and energy. She specializes in empowering women to reverse PCOS naturally, without damaging shortcuts. Vidhi offers global online coaching with a personalized and comprehensive approach to wellness.





Archana Singhal - Counsellor & Family Therapist



Archana Singhal is a certified and well-trained Counsellor & Family Therapist based in Delhi. With expertise in supporting individuals and families, she specializes in addressing anxiety, stress relief, PTSD, mild depression, low self-esteem, and life transitions. Archana emphasizes the importance of working with both individuals and their families to achieve shared goals, focusing on adolescents, adults, and maternal mental health. She offers counseling for life transitions, relationship issues, premarital and marital concerns, and postpartum stress. Available for online services worldwide and offline for clients in Delhi, Archana is dedicated to promoting mental well-being for all.





Simran Khatri - Publicist & Founder PRDiz



Simran Khatri is the founder of PRDiz, with over 7 years of experience in the PR industry, specializing in the health, lifestyle, and real estate sectors. She has worked with clients ranging from emerging startups to established brands, helping them craft compelling narratives and secure media coverage to maximize their visibility. Simran is the go-to person for building a strong media and social media presence. Whether it's securing top-tier press, managing crisis communications, or boosting brand influence, she consistently delivers results that drive success and growth.





Mr. Vinu Warrier, Founder, eduVelocity Global Counsels (EV)



Founded in 2015 by Mr. Vinu Warrier, eduVelocity Global Counsels (EV) has grown into a leading name in educational consulting. With a diverse background spanning countries like India, the US, and Canada, Mr. Warrier returned to India in 2014 to address gaps in educational counselling. Since then, eduVelocity (EV) has been finding innovative ways to add valuable academic and co-curricular achievements to student resumes, ensuring they become competitive applicants for both admissions and scholarship offers to undergraduate and graduate schools. EV started modestly but quickly expanded, now serving a global student base that includes India, UAE, Oman, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Canada, and the US. The class of 2024 alone received over 450 admissions offers and $3.9 million in scholarships. EV's success is bolstered by personalized counselling and a 100% track record of achievement, recognized globally for its impactful contributions to student education and mentorship.





Vision Statement: Viplav Majumdar, CFP



Viplav Majumdar, CFP, envisions a transformative shift in financial education in India, where literacy is often overlooked. He believes poor financial advice stems from ignorance, not ill intent, and aims to bridge this gap through accurate knowledge and personalized guidance. Viplav advocates for self-reliant financial planning, freeing Indians from dependence on agents and brokers. Concerned about the middle class’s retirement struggles due to misguided advice, he champions affordable financial education, envisioning an India where informed decisions drive prosperity for all.





Amit Baid, founder of A B See Brand Advisory

Amit Baid, is a seasoned advertising creative director who has shaped iconic brands like Videocon, Manyavar, and Mohey. With a lifelong passion for real estate, he has worked with 250+ real estate brands and 1000+ projects across India, including Tata Housing and Wadhwa. Amit also teaches advertising, conducts branding workshops for professionals, and has spoken at CREDAI-MCHI events. Currently, he is dedicated to crafting standout real estate communications, focusing on building distinctive brands.





Nehaa Shastri - Fashion model and Philanthropist



Nehaa Shastri is a passionate artist, accomplished fashion model, and dedicated philanthropist with global experience. With over seven years in the event and entertainment industry, she has honed her skills in event management and achieved remarkable success, including being crowned Perfect Woman of the Year 2024. Known for her innovative mindset and drive to push boundaries, Nehaa is committed to making a positive impact in her community while continuing her professional growth. She thrives on collaboration and exploring new opportunities.



