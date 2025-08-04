VIT-AP University Marks Its 8th Anniversary With Grand Celebrations

Amaravati, 02-08-2025: VIT-AP University celebrated its 8th University Day on Saturday, 2nd August 2025, with great enthusiasm and grandeur. The event featured Kona Shashidhar, IAS (Secretary, Department of Human Resource Development, Government of Andhra Pradesh) as the Chief Guest, and Thirunavukkarasu Palaniyappan (Group Head – Next Gen Talent, Wipro Limited, Chennai) as the Guest of Honour.

During the celebrations, the university’s Annual Report was unveiled by Chief Guest Kona Shashidhar and Guest of Honour Thirunavukkarasu Palaniyappan, along with VIT Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan.

In his address, Chief Guest Kona Shashidhar congratulated students and faculty members who have won accolades in academics and research. He encouraged students to set clear goals in life and work diligently towards achieving them.

Guest of Honour Thirunavukkarasu Palaniyappan remarked on Wipro’s long-standing association with VIT and emphasized Wipro’s commitment to enhancing the skills of both students and faculty. He assured continued collaboration and support to VIT-AP through various initiatives.

VIT Founder and Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan highlighted the university’s commitment to world-class education and the implementation of best teaching practices. He stated that the success of the students stands as testimony to the university’s academic standards. Dr. Viswanathan advocated for allocating 6% of the country’s GDP towards higher education, stressing the need for systemic reforms to achieve the goals of “Viksit Bharat 2047” (Developed India 2047). He also mentioned that the University Higher Education Trust provides numerous scholarships to support students in their pursuit of higher studies.

As part of the celebrations, a total of 249 Academic Awards, 10 Endowment Awards, 260 Faculty Research Awards, and 177 Research Scholar Awards were presented. Additionally, 30 faculty members and 7 staff members who completed five years of service were felicitated.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy presented the university’s progress through a PowerPoint presentation.