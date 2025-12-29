VTDS Founder & MD Sahil Luthra Receives Special Appreciation from PM Narendra Modi And Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (VTDS), is emerging as a promising young voice in India’s indigenous defence manufacturing landscape, at a time when national security and strategic self-reliance occupy centre stage in policymaking.

Representing a new generation of defence entrepreneurs, Sahil Luthra’s journey reflects a conscious effort to align enterprise with national responsibility. Raised in New Delhi, he grew up in an environment shaped by disciplined security professionals and stories of elite protection forces. These early influences gradually developed into a deep interest in weapons systems, defence technologies, and the broader idea of national preparedness.

That interest translated into action with the founding of VTDS in 2024. Envisioned as an indigenous defence manufacturing company, VTDS focuses on the development of small arms and ammunition, with a strong emphasis on precision engineering, reliability, and scalable production capabilities. The company’s long-term objective is to contribute to India’s strategic autonomy by reducing dependence on external supply chains in critical defence segments.

Currently, VTDS is investing steadily in infrastructure development, research and development capabilities, and future-ready manufacturing readiness. Its operational philosophy closely aligns with flagship government initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, reflecting the broader national push toward building domestic capability and technological depth in defence production.

Advertisement

In recognition of his efforts and growing contribution to the defence sector, Sahil Luthra has received special appreciation from Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh ji. Within VTDS, this recognition is viewed as a significant institutional milestone—one that reflects confidence in the company’s leadership, strategic intent, and nation-first outlook in a sector where trust and credibility are built over time.

For Sahil Luthra and his team, the appreciation has served as both encouragement and responsibility. Coming towards the close of the year, it is seen as an affirmation that VTDS is progressing in the right direction, while also reinforcing the high standards expected of defence manufacturers. Internally, it has added renewed momentum and clarity of purpose as the company prepares for the next phase of growth.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the journey ahead, Sahil Luthra said, “India’s defence sector is entering a phase where capability, consistency and credibility will matter more than scale alone. At VTDS, our focus is on building systems and processes that can serve the country for decades, not merely for the next contract.”