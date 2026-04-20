VTDS Steps Forward as Powered Partner at Times Samman 2026, Highlighting India’s Emerging Defence Manufacturing Strength

India’s growing focus on strengthening its defence ecosystem was reflected at Times Samman 2026 – A Tribute to Indian Defence Forces, held at the Surya Auditorium in Cantonment, Lucknow. The prestigious event brought together senior government leaders, defence officials and industry representatives to honour the courage and dedication of India’s Armed Forces.

Organised by The Times of India in association with Centurion Foundation, the event was graced by Honourable Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh as the Chief Guest, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath and several distinguished members of the defence community.

Among the key supporters of the evening was Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS), which participated as a Powered Partner, reinforcing its commitment to advancing India’s defence manufacturing capabilities and supporting initiatives that honour the nation’s soldiers.

Founded by Mr. Sahil Luthra, Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions is emerging as one of the new generation defence technology companies contributing to India’s vision of self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

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The company focuses on the development and manufacturing of next-generation small arms, advanced ammunition and precision-engineered defence systems, designed to meet the evolving operational requirements of modern military and law-enforcement forces.

Guided by innovation and research-driven development, the company is working to strengthen India’s indigenous defence manufacturing capacity while also exploring opportunities in the global defence market.

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Representing VTDS at the event, Founder and Managing Director Mr. Sahil Luthra was present at the ceremony and interacted with several dignitaries, including Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath. His presence at the gathering reflected the growing role of India’s private defence sector in contributing to national security and technological advancement.

Co-founder Ms. Prikansha Luthra was also present at the event, expressing her support and enthusiasm for VTDS and its growing impact.

Speaking about the occasion, Mr. Sahil Luthra said: “For us at VTDS, supporting platforms like Times Samman is about more than sponsorship, it is about expressing our deep respect for the courage and commitment of India’s armed forces. Our vision is to build world-class indigenous defence technologies that empower those who protect our nation and strengthen India’s strategic capabilities.”

The event served as a powerful platform for dialogue between policymakers, defence professionals and industry leaders, highlighting the importance of collaboration in building a stronger and more self-reliant defence ecosystem.