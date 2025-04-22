Wavesys Global Launches Next-Generation 10G Industrial-Grade Switches to Power the Future of High-Speed Networking

New Delhi: In a significant leap forward for industrial and data center networking, Wavesys Global recently strengthened its product portfolio with the introduction of advanced 10G Industrial-Grade Switches—the WSRM-2812-SFP8-10GSFP and WSRM-2804-10GSFP. These next-generation switches, now available in global markets, were engineered to meet the escalating demands of modern enterprises, offering unparalleled speed, reliability, and security for mission-critical applications. Designed to thrive in the harshest environments while delivering cutting-edge performance, these switches represent a new benchmark in high-speed industrial networking.

As industries increasingly adopt IoT, automation, and real-time data analytics, the need for robust, high-bandwidth networking solutions has never been greater. Traditional switches often struggle to keep pace with the growing data loads and harsh operational conditions found in industrial settings, leading to bottlenecks, downtime, and security vulnerabilities. Wavesys Global’s new 10G switches address these challenges head-on, combining enterprise-grade performance with industrial durability.

The WSRM-2812-SFP8-10GSFP and WSRM-2804-10GSFP are built to support the next wave of digital transformation, offering seamless integration with existing infrastructure while future-proofing networks for emerging technologies. Whether deployed in smart factories, transportation hubs, or hyperscale data centers, these switches ensure uninterrupted connectivity, even in the most demanding conditions.

Unrivaled Performance and Speed

At the heart of these switches is their ability to deliver 10G Ethernet speeds, a critical requirement for bandwidth-intensive applications such as high-definition video surveillance, industrial automation, and cloud computing. The WSRM-2812-SFP8-10GSFP features 16x 10/100/1000BASE-T PoE+ ports, 8x 100/1000BASE-X SFP slots, and 4x 1G/2.5G/10GbE SFP+ slots, providing unmatched flexibility for mixed-media environments. Similarly, the WSRM-2804-10GSFP offers 24x 10/100/1000BASE-T PoE+ ports and 4x 1G/2.5G/10GbE SFP+ slots, making it ideal for high-density deployments.

These switches leverage a 128 Gbps switching fabric and a forwarding rate of 416.64 Mpps, ensuring smooth data flow even under heavy loads. With support for Jumbo Frames (up to 10Kbytes) and 32K MAC address entries, they are optimized for large-scale networks where latency and congestion can be major concerns.

Built for Extreme Conditions

Industrial environments demand networking equipment that can withstand extreme temperatures, vibrations, and electromagnetic interference.

Wavesys Global’s 10G switches are engineered to operate flawlessly in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 75°C, making them suitable for outdoor installations, manufacturing plants, and oil and gas facilities. Their fanless, IP30-rated metal housing ensures silent operation and protection against dust and moisture, while compliance with IEC-61850-3 standards guarantees resilience in electrically noisy environments.

Redundancy is another critical feature, with dual 48-55V DC power inputs and ITU-T G.8032 ERPS v2 support, enabling sub-50ms failover during power disruptions or link failures. This level of reliability is further enhanced by a 5-year warranty and an impressive MTBF (Mean Time Between Failures) of 142,643 hours, as certified by Telcordia SR-332.

Advanced Security and Manageability

In an era of escalating cyber threats, network security cannot be an afterthought. Wavesys Global’s 10G switches incorporate a comprehensive suite of security features, including RADIUS/TACACS+ authentication, 802.1X port-based access control, and IP source guard to prevent unauthorized access and IP spoofing. Additionally, Access Control Lists (ACLs), DHCP snooping, and Secure Shell (SSH) protocols ensure granular control over network traffic.

For IT administrators, the switches offer multiple management options, including CLI, SNMPv3, HTTPS, and Modbus TCP, allowing seamless integration with existing network management systems. Advanced monitoring tools like sFlow and RMON provide real-time visibility into traffic patterns, enabling proactive troubleshooting and optimization.

To add to its features, the inclusion of IEEE 802.3at PoE+ support allows these switches to deliver up to 30W per port, powering a wide range of devices such as IP cameras, wireless access points, and IoT sensors without the need for additional power sources.

The WSRM-2812-SFP8-10GSFP offers a 480W total PoE budget, while the WSRM-2804-10GSFP provides a 720W budget, ensuring ample power for high-density deployments. Unique features like PoE scheduling and ping-based remote reboot enhance energy efficiency and simplify maintenance, reducing operational costs over the long term.

With support for IPv6, OSPFv3, and VRRPv3, these switches are ready for the transition to next-generation networking protocols. Their modular design allows for easy upgrades, while compatibility with a wide range of SFP/SFP+ transceivers ensures adaptability to diverse fiber and copper cabling requirements.

Richa Rana - AGM Marketing at Wavesys Global, commented: "The launch of our 10G Industrial-Grade Switches marks a pivotal moment in networking technology. These switches are not just about speed—they’re about delivering a seamless, secure, and scalable foundation for the industries of tomorrow. From smart cities to automated factories, our solutions empower businesses to stay ahead in an increasingly connected world."

The WSRM-2812-SFP8-10GSFP and WSRM-2804-10GSFP are now available through Wavesys Global’s authorized distributors. Enterprises can also explore customized configurations, including optional redundant power supplies and extended temperature variants, to meet specific operational needs.