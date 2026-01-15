What Inspired Shyamrup Roy Choudhury To Enter The Real Estate Sector, And How Did Aura World Come Into Existence?

What Inspired You To Enter The Real Estate Sector, And How Did Aura World Come Into Existence? | Image: Initiative

Shyamrup Roy Choudhury, Founder & Managing Director, Aura World- My journey into real estate was shaped by a deep interest in how cities evolve and how thoughtfully designed spaces can influence lifestyles. Having been exposed to real estate development from a young age, I developed an early appreciation for vision, structure, and long-term value. Guided by my father’s achievements as an author and accomplished professional, I grew up inspired by a life rooted in knowledge, discipline, and diverse interests—values that continue to inform my outlook. His books, Management by Idiots and Delhi’s New Moti Bagh, were a source of inspiration, offering early insights into leadership, planning, and urban transformation, while his recognition as Forbes Public Sector CEO of the World 2014 reinforced the importance of purpose-driven execution. Over the last sixteen years, working across real estate, infrastructure, and global investments, I saw a clear gap between construction-led development and design-led living. Aura World was born from that insight. The idea was simple yet ambitious: to create homes and commercial spaces that blend global sensibilities with the Indian context, where attention to detail, long-term value, and user experience come first. Aura reflects my belief in building with purpose, foresight, and excellence.

How do you assess the current phase of India’s real estate market across residential and commercial segments?

- India’s real estate sector in 2025 is experiencing strong growth across both residential and commercial segments, marking a shift from cyclical recovery to structural momentum driven by real demand and investor confidence. I foresee this momentum continuing to drive confidence and activity in premium and luxury housing. Homes above ₹1 crore accounted for more than half of transactions in major cities, reflecting strong end-user conviction and limited quality supply. Price appreciation was double-digit in key metros like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi-NCR. On the commercial front, office leasing remains robust, with gross absorption expected to exceed 80 million sq ft, led by GCCs, multinational occupiers, and flexible workspace formats. Beyond traditional sectors, retail, logistics, warehousing, and data centres are emerging as core drivers of capital deployment. This phase is defined by quality demand, deeper investor participation, and a more mature real estate ecosystem.

How do you define Aura World’s long-term vision in India’s evolving real estate landscape?

- Aura World’s long-term vision is rooted in crafting spaces that go beyond mere utility to become true extensions of identity. As India’s real estate landscape evolves, we see the future belonging to developments that balance design, emotion, and permanence. Our focus is on intention over scale—creating environments inspired by nature, refined through thought, and executed with precision. Building on this, we are exploring opportunities to expand our wellness concept by integrating the serenity and energy of hills and mountains into our projects. Every Aura development is designed to age gracefully, both aesthetically and functionally, shaping a quieter, more meaningful definition of luxury where calm, craftsmanship, and curated living define long-term value.

What factors are attracting global investors to Indian real estate today?

- Global investors are increasingly drawn to India because it represents a high-return, maturing market with strong growth potential. This appeal is anchored in a rare combination of scale, macroeconomic stability, and long-term visibility. Strong economic fundamentals, a young, consumption-driven population, regulatory reforms such as RERA, and steadily improving transparency have significantly reduced risk perception. India also offers compelling yield arbitrage compared to mature markets, particularly across office, retail, and emerging residential formats. The rise of institutional-grade developers and structured investment platforms has further eased entry and exit. For long-term capital, India is no longer a tactical bet; it has become a strategic allocation within global real estate portfolios.



• What specific opportunities do you see in NCR/Gurugram's current real estate market?

- Gurugram today offers opportunities across segments, largely driven by infrastructure and a strong corporate ecosystem. Corridors like the Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road are clear growth engines; connectivity upgrades here are already translating into sharp capital appreciation. On the residential side, luxury and premium housing continues to see robust demand from HNIs and NRIs, especially along Golf Course Extension Road, where returns are stable, and quality expectations are high. Commercial real estate is equally compelling, with Grade-A offices and flexible workspaces delivering stronger rental yields. Additionally, integrated townships and emerging pockets in New Gurugram offer long-term upside for patient investors. That said, we believe the real opportunity lies in building thoughtful projects that integrate design, livability, and long-term relevance rather than chasing short-term momentum.

How do you see India’s real estate market evolving over the next 5–10 years?