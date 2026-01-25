What To Consume During Fasting: Swami Ramdev’s Guide To Safe And Nourishing Options | Image: Initiative desk

Fasting has been an integral part of many spiritual and health practices, especially in Indian culture. While the goal of fasting is often cleansing, detoxing, or spiritual discipline, it’s important to support the body with nutritive and gentle foods that don’t violate the fast yet provide essential energy. In a recent video, Yog Guru Swami Ramdev shares his wisdom on what he personally consumes during fasting — focusing on natural, Ayurvedic, and easily digestible options, particularly Patanjali products that are both beneficial and suitable for fasting periods.

👉 Watch Swami Ramdev’s full explanation on what to consume during fasting:

Why the Right Choices Matter During Fasting

Advertisement

Fasting isn’t just about abstaining from food; it’s about maintaining balance — energising the body without provoking heavy digestion. Swami Ramdev emphasizes that while fasting, the body’s metabolic processes are in a delicate state, and consuming the wrong foods can lead to fatigue, dizziness, or weakness.

According to him, the ideal fasting diet should:

Advertisement

Provide gentle nourishment

Support energy levels

Be easy to digest

Maintain hydration

Complement the purpose of fasting (ritualistic or health-oriented)

1. Chyawanprash – The Classic Ayurvedic Booster

One of the most recommended options by Swami Ramdev for fasting is Chyawanprash — a revered Ayurvedic formulation known for its health-enhancing properties.

Why Chyawanprash is good during fasting:

✔ Strengthens immunity

✔ Provides sustained energy without heaviness

✔ Contains natural antioxidants

✔ Helps detoxify gently

✔ Balances Vata and boosts digestion

Whether consumed before starting the fast or during the eating window, Chyawanprash offers a holistic combination of herbs that nourish the body without disturbing the fasting purpose.

2. Collagen Prash – Nourishment for Skin and Tissue Support

Another product Swami Ramdev mentions is Collagen Prash by Patanjali. While collagen is often associated with skin and joint health, during fasting it serves a unique role:

Benefits of Collagen Prash in fasting:

✔ Supports tissue repair

✔ Helps maintain skin elasticity

✔ Provides essential amino acids

✔ Gentle on the digestive system

Because it’s a herbal-based, Ayurveda-aligned product, it fits well into fasting regimens where light nourishment is needed without breaking the fast’s integrity.

3. Badam Pak – Natural Energy and Warmth

Badam Pak is a traditional Ayurvedic preparation made primarily from almond (badam) and supportive herbs. Swami Ramdev suggests it as an excellent fasting companion because:

It provides instant energy

Is rich in healthy fats and proteins

Supports heart and nerve health

Keeps the body warm and balanced

Easy to digest

Badam Pak works especially well for those fasting in cold weather or for prolonged periods, when the body needs gentle nourishment without heavy meals.

4. Warm Herbal Teas or Decoctions

Though not a packaged product per se, Swami Ramdev also recommends hydrating the body with warm herbal teas or Ayurvedic decoctions (kadha) during fasting. Options like ginger-tulsi tea, cumin-coriander black pepper decoction, or simply warm water with herbs help:

✔ Maintain hydration

✔ Reduce hunger pangs

✔ Support digestion

✔ Enhance detoxification

Practical Tips While Fasting (From Swami Ramdev)

Aside from specific consumables, Swami Ramdev advises:

Drink warm water throughout the day

throughout the day Avoid cold drinks or sugary beverages

Rest and practice mild yoga or pranayama

Observe fasting with moderation — overeating before or after can counter benefits

Stay mindful of your body’s signals

These practices ensure the fasting period is energizing, gentle, and rejuvenating rather than taxing.

Nourish Your Fast the Right Way

Swami Ramdev’s guidance on fasting highlights that fasting isn’t about starvation — it’s about intelligent nourishment. With Ayurvedic options like Chyawanprash, Collagen Prash, Badam Pak, and warm herbal decoctions, the body receives balanced support without violating the fast’s intent.

These natural, Patanjali-aligned products are ideal because they:

✅ Are based on traditional Ayurvedic wisdom

✅ Provide sustained and easy nourishment

✅ Support digestion and immunity

✅ Align with the objective of holistic wellbeing