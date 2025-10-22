What’s Next for Ozak AI: Analysts Weigh In on 2025, 2026, and 2027 Price Targets

Ozak AI, an AI-powered crypto project, is bringing the fusion of AI tools, DePIN, and tokenized growth. Simultaneously, $OZ is making significant strides right from its presale stage. The Ozak AI utility token has grown from $0.001 to $0.012 and is poised to mark more upticks. Analysts have weighed in with potential price targets by keeping the actual target of $1 in mind.

$OZ Presale and Price Targets

Since the start of the $OZ presale, it has sold 964 million tokens and has raised funds nearly $4 million. The current Phase 6 value is $0.012, up 1100% from the Phase 1 value of $0.001, and is all set for a revision to $0.014 in the next phase. The target price is $1, and there is a strong chance that Ozak AI will be able to reach that milestone.

Analysts have provided their estimates for $OZ price targets over the next few years. The closest official target set by Ozak AI is $1, which would represent an 8,233% increase from the current Phase 6 price of $0.012. For example, a $100 investment during Phase 6 would buy around 8,333 tokens, which could be worth $8,333 if the $1 target is reached. Before hitting $1, the price might hover around $0.75.

Looking further ahead, analysts predict $OZ could reach $3 by 2025, representing a 24,900% gain, $5 by 2026 (a 41,567% gain), and possibly hit $10 by 2027, which would be an extraordinary 83,234% gain. These projections highlight the substantial upside potential for early investors.

The total supply is 10 billion, out of which 30% has been allocated to the presale process. Ozak AI has allocated 30% also to Ecosystem & Community. The remaining supply of $OZ is distributed among Future Reserve (20%), Team (10%), and Liquidity & Listings (10%).

Key Features of Ozak AI ($OZ) Supporting Analysts’ Opinion

DePIN design leverages blockchain technology and IPFS nodes. It essentially distributes data across a network of nodes to reduce the chances of data loss and tampering. DePIN also contributes to strengthening the decentralized infrastructure of Ozak AI. Cross-chain functionality boosts close collaboration with multiple blockchain ecosystems. This eliminates the need to make major upgrades in the near future. Thereby, offering stability to $OZ for growth.

Holders of $OZ have the power to participate in governance, staking, and expansion of the Ozak AI ecosystem. More utilities of the token include exclusive access to Prediction Agents and a real-time analytics feed. Security and transparency are backed by Certik and Sherlock. They deploy advanced tools to identify and address vulnerabilities in smart contracts at an early stage.

Recent Partnerships of Ozak AI

Ozak AI recently announced a partnership with Meganet. The goal of this collaboration is to create a more efficient and distributed compute that can fetch real-time financial insights. Additionally, the partnership aims to undertake joint community projects and work towards cost savings on AI processing.

Ozak AI joined hands with Phala Network earlier this month. They have committed to supporting shared developer tools and strengthening cross-community initiatives. At the core is the objective to architect secure and private AI predictions for financial markets. They are bringing Prediction Agents and a CPU-GPU-TEE stack.

Conclusion

Analysts have weighed in and estimate that Ozak AI has the potential to reach $1 by 2027. It may move around $0.75 in 2026, but it would eventually generate an 8,333% return. This is also supported by technicalities like the fusion of AI tools, DePIN, and tokenized growth.