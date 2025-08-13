What’s the difference between a Will and a Power of Attorney in the UAE? 

Updated 13 August 2025 at 17:37 IST
Are you an expat or resident living in Dubai, building your life, investing in property, and raising a family? You may have everything mapped out, but there's one essential question many overlook: What happens if you’re no longer around or unable to make decisions for yourself?
This is where two vital legal tools come in: a Will and a Power of Attorney. While they may sound similar, they serve very different purposes. Both deal with your personal and financial matters, but one is meant for after your death, and the other is designed to protect you while you're still alive.
A Will is a legal declaration that outlines how your assets should be distributed after your death. It also allows you to name guardians for your children, specify funeral wishes, and appoint someone to carry out your instructions, known as an executor.
In the UAE, this document holds particular importance for expatriates. In the absence of a registered Will, the default inheritance law based on Shariah principles is automatically applied, unless you have explicitly registered a Will in the UAE.
As a result, outcomes may include:
Without a Will, the inheritance process can face unexpected delays and quickly turn into a complicated and lengthy legal procedure. While Wills from your home country or those registered overseas may be applicable, getting them recognized in the UAE involves translation, attestation, and a time-consuming legal process.
Registering a Will in the UAE offers a far smoother path, ensuring your wishes are clearly documented, legally recognized, and efficiently enforced when the time comes.
This is why registering Wills in the UAE through official channels like DIFC Wills Service Centre or the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is strongly recommended. to ensure your estate and loved ones are handled according to your wishes.
While a Will only becomes effective after your death, a Power of Attorney (POA) is a legal document that functions during your lifetime. It allows someone else, known as the attorney or agent, to act on your behalf in certain matters and situations.
This is particularly helpful in situations where you are:
A Power of Attorney in Dubai must be notarized either physically at the Notary Public or online through the digital notary system. POAs are usually drafted in Arabic or as bilingual (Arabic-English) documents to ensure they are legally valid.
There are several types of POAs depending on the scope and nature of the authority you wish to grant. Here’s a breakdown:
This grants broad authority over a wide range of matters, such as:
It’s commonly used when someone wants to give another person full control over their affairs in the UAE. However, due to its extensive powers, it should only be granted to someone you completely trust.
This is more task-specific and is often limited to a single transaction or activity. For example:
Because it’s limited in scope, a Special POA provides more control and is safer for short-term or one-off tasks.
A Business POA is issued when you want someone to manage your business affairs. This could include:
It’s especially useful for business owners who travel frequently, have multiple ventures, or want to delegate day-to-day responsibilities while retaining overall control.
A Personal POA allows someone to handle your individual affairs, which may include:
This type of POA is often granted to spouses, close relatives, or trusted friends, particularly in cases of medical treatment or temporary absence from the UAE.
It’s important to note that the authority given in a POA is only valid while the person who issued it is alive. Once the person dies without prior arrangements, the POA becomes void.
No. A Will and a Power of Attorney serve completely different purposes and are not interchangeable.
A POA cannot make decisions about your estate after you pass away, and a Will cannot help someone act on your behalf while you're still alive. If you're planning responsibly especially as an expat in the UAE, you may need both documents.
If you live, work, or invest in the UAE, here’s why you should seriously consider putting both a Will and a POA in place:
Planning for the unexpected is never easy, but it’s one of the smartest steps you can take, especially in a country where the legal framework differs from your home country. A Will gives you control over what happens after your life ends, while a Power of Attorney in Dubai allows someone to legally act on your behalf while you’re still alive.
Both documents serve distinct yet equally vital purposes. By preparing them in advance, you protect your loved ones, safeguard your assets, and avoid unnecessary legal hurdles. If you're unsure where to start, consult professionals who specialize in Wills in the UAE and power of attorney in Dubai. A little planning today can bring peace of mind tomorrow.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 13 August 2025 at 17:37 IST