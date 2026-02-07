Updated 7 February 2026 at 15:05 IST
When And How To Eat Food For Better Health | Ayurvedic Wisdom By Swami Ramdev
Eating habits are as important as what we eat. In this insightful video, Swami Ramdev explains the Ayurvedic principles of when and how to eat for optimal digestion and health. Rooted in Patanjali’s holistic teachings, the guidance emphasizes mindful eating.
Timing of Meals
According to Swami Ramdev:
- Eat breakfast after bowel movement
- Lunch should be the heaviest meal
- Dinner should be light and early
Late-night eating weakens digestion and increases toxins.
How to Eat Mindfully
- Eat in a calm environment
- Avoid distractions like TV or mobile
- Chew food properly
Improper eating habits disturb digestion even if food is healthy.
Ayurvedic View on Digestion
Swami Ramdev explains that digestion is governed by Agni (digestive fire). Weak Agni leads to toxin accumulation, while strong Agni ensures vitality.
Patanjali’s Lifestyle Message
Patanjali encourages discipline, moderation, and awareness in daily habits. Food is medicine when eaten correctly.
Conclusion
Health begins at the dining table. With simple corrections in eating habits — as explained by Swami Ramdev — one can prevent lifestyle diseases naturally. This video beautifully reinforces Patanjali’s message of conscious living.
