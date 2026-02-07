Republic World
Updated 7 February 2026 at 15:05 IST

When And How To Eat Food For Better Health | Ayurvedic Wisdom By Swami Ramdev

Health begins at the dining table. With simple corrections in eating habits — as explained by Swami Ramdev — one can prevent lifestyle diseases naturally. This video beautifully reinforces Patanjali's message of conscious living.

When And How To Eat Food For Better Health | Ayurvedic Wisdom By Swami Ramdev | Image: Initiative Desk

Eating habits are as important as what we eat. In this insightful video, Swami Ramdev explains the Ayurvedic principles of when and how to eat for optimal digestion and health. Rooted in Patanjali’s holistic teachings, the guidance emphasizes mindful eating.

Timing of Meals

According to Swami Ramdev:

  • Eat breakfast after bowel movement
  • Lunch should be the heaviest meal
  • Dinner should be light and early

Late-night eating weakens digestion and increases toxins.

How to Eat Mindfully

  • Eat in a calm environment
  • Avoid distractions like TV or mobile
  • Chew food properly

Improper eating habits disturb digestion even if food is healthy.

Ayurvedic View on Digestion

Swami Ramdev explains that digestion is governed by Agni (digestive fire). Weak Agni leads to toxin accumulation, while strong Agni ensures vitality.

Patanjali’s Lifestyle Message

Patanjali encourages discipline, moderation, and awareness in daily habits. Food is medicine when eaten correctly.

Conclusion

Health begins at the dining table. With simple corrections in eating habits — as explained by Swami Ramdev — one can prevent lifestyle diseases naturally. This video beautifully reinforces Patanjali’s message of conscious living.

7 February 2026