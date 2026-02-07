When And How To Eat Food For Better Health | Ayurvedic Wisdom By Swami Ramdev | Image: Initiative Desk

Eating habits are as important as what we eat. In this insightful video, Swami Ramdev explains the Ayurvedic principles of when and how to eat for optimal digestion and health. Rooted in Patanjali’s holistic teachings, the guidance emphasizes mindful eating.

Timing of Meals

According to Swami Ramdev:

Eat breakfast after bowel movement

Lunch should be the heaviest meal

Dinner should be light and early

Late-night eating weakens digestion and increases toxins.

Advertisement

How to Eat Mindfully

Eat in a calm environment

Avoid distractions like TV or mobile

Chew food properly

Improper eating habits disturb digestion even if food is healthy.

Advertisement

Ayurvedic View on Digestion

Swami Ramdev explains that digestion is governed by Agni (digestive fire). Weak Agni leads to toxin accumulation, while strong Agni ensures vitality.

Patanjali’s Lifestyle Message

Patanjali encourages discipline, moderation, and awareness in daily habits. Food is medicine when eaten correctly.

Conclusion