When the First Surgery Fails: Learn About Complex Revision Shoulder Replacement Surgeries

Revision shoulder surgery is among the most demanding challenges in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine. Once considered rare, these surgeries are now increasingly common, mostly because of a growing volume of primary procedures or higher patient expectations. Across India, we are seeing more patients arrive at tertiary centres months or even years after their first surgery. These patients often report pain, inability to lift their arm or do simple tasks like buttoning their shirt, and remain unsure of where to turn.

What Is Revision Shoulder Replacement Surgery?

Revision shoulder replacement is performed to correct, salvage, or replace a previous failed shoulder operation. Unlike primary surgery, which addresses the original injury or condition, revision surgery corrects issues like failed fracture fixations, missed dislocations, implant loosening, infection, and progressive joint degeneration, all of which make these cases extremely complex. The surgeon must work around the consequences of the first procedure, often with a joint that has deteriorated during the supposed recovery.

At Manipal Hospital Whitefield, Dr. (Prof) Ayyappan V Nair, Consultant - Shoulder Surgery, Sports Medicine, and Arthroscopy, recently attended to 2 such complex revision shoulder replacement cases where meticulous planning, advanced CT imaging, 3D printing, and the right implant technology became the main elements to manage both patients.

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Case 1: Shoulder Replacement for Malunited Fracture

Mr. Vasant sustained a right proximal humerus fracture in 2024 and underwent fixation at a local centre in Bellari. The fixation failed, and as a result, the fracture collapsed, with the patient being unable to lift his arm. When he reached Dr. (Prof) Ayyappan V Nair, CT imaging revealed that the humeral head had healed in a completely dislocated, malunited position. The screws placed during the original surgery had backed out of the bone and were actively eroding the glenoid socket, creating a huge cavity. This was a case of neglected locked dislocation with retained hardware and glenoid destruction.

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The medical team began pre-operative planning with 3D printing and AI-based blueprint software from the Stryker system to map the surgical strategy in detail. The surgery involved using an advanced implant, combined with bone grafting to restore the glenoid successfully. The patient was discharged within 24 hours and is recovering well.

Case 2: Persistent Posterior Dislocation - A Missed Diagnosis

Operated for a right shoulder fracture and dislocation in Bangalore in 2024, 49-year-old Ms. Bhavya [name changed] never regained shoulder function. Despite plate fixation, she was unable to lift her arm postoperatively. The plate was later removed by the operating surgeon, yet the patient's condition did not improve. At Manipal Hospital Whitefield, CT imaging revealed a posterior dislocation of the shoulder that had been missed at the time of the original surgery. The humeral head (upper arm bone) had sustained severe damage so much that only about one-third of the articular surface remained intact.

With significant joint destruction confirmed, total shoulder replacement was the only viable salvage option. Following detailed CT-based 3D printing during pre-operative planning, the procedure was performed successfully. After 4 months post-surgery, Ms. Bhavya is showing steady improvement in movement.

Why Revision Surgeries Are Increasing?