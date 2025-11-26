Where Should You Sell Your Car in Delhi? Comparing the Best Used-Car Platforms | Image: Initiative

Delhi is one of the biggest used car markets in India, and it has undergone significant changes when it comes to selling a used car, especially with the emergence of specialised used car platforms. The traditional practice of posting your car online and waiting for buyers has lost much of its appeal due to the ease and efficiency of these platforms, marking a shift in how used car trade is conducted in Delhi. Gone are the days when car owners had to battle through heavy traffic conditions and busy schedules, thanks to organised platforms that provide a hassle-free experience with clean handover, the best possible price and end-to-end handling of paperwork paperwork.

However, with the availability of multiple platforms, selecting the best platform can be overwhelming, especially since all of them have similar offerings. Today, CARS24, Mahindra First Choice, Maruti Suzuki True Value, and Spinny are the four main companies present in Delhi. Each platform has distinct offerings that take a varied approach in tackling traditional challenges faced by customers. Let’s walk through these platforms and take a deep dive into their offerings.

CARS24

CARS24 has carved a strong position among used car sellers in Delhi, primarily due to its unique auction based model and AI-valuation engine. The AI-powered pricing engine leverages historical data of over 1 lakh transactions over the past decade, in conjunction with real-time market data, to provide a starting point for the bidding process.

The engine takes into account factors such as a vehicle’s age, kilometers driven, number of owners, demand of the particular make and model, etc, to provide the initial quote. From there, the vehicle is made available to a network of over 20,000 dealers across 1500 cities, where the bidding process commences.

Advertisement

This leads to the price of the vehicle driven higher with the bidding process, resulting in the best possible price for car sellers. Not only this, the auction based model introduces your vehicle to a larger demographic, ensuring your car is made available in cities where your particular make and model is in high demand, resulting in a quicker sale, along with the best possible price.

Not only does CARS24 ensure the best price for your vehicle, it also empowers quick sales, with a refined process that often takes only up to 24 hours. From initial online evaluation, to home inspection, and same day payments, you can get rid of your vehicle quickly, and free up an extra parking slot, or upgrade to your next car with ease.

Advertisement

The same-day payment option offered by CARS24 is one of the main draws in Delhi. Since sellers want to avoid lengthy commutes for frequent inspections, many of them value the speedy process. Furthermore, until the RC is transferred, the platform's Seller Kavach protection covers financial and legal obligations.

Mahindra First Choice (MFC)

Car sellers in Delhi who prefer in-person evaluation tend to consider Mahindra First Choice. MFC follows the legacy used car dealer system with a slower process than online car platforms, and payment takes forty-eight hours to reflect after the deal is closed.

The speed depends on how each franchise handles valuation, and prices can change between different locations. However, valuation is reasonable for Mahindra and Tata cars, while other brands see a lower valuation.

Maruti Suzuki True Value

Maruti Suzuki True Value is a great platform to sell or exchange old Maruti Suzuki Cars. Non-Maruti cars usually receive lower valuations, often falling 10 to 15 per cent below wider market rates.

MSTV has multiple touchpoints in Delhi, such as in areas like Dwarka, Kirti Nagar, Mahipalpur, NSP, etc. True Value is a comfortable choice for sellers upgrading within the Maruti lineup, but it may not be the strongest choice for sellers seeking maximum returns.

Spinny

Spinny is another popular used car platform, and it focuses on a direct buying and retail model. The brand purchases selected cars, refurbishes them and sells them from its own curated inventory. Delhi NCR sellers with low-kilometre cars or well-maintained newer vehicles often get better prices.

As Spinny works on a fixed-price model without bidding, the offer prices tend to remain slightly lower than auction-driven platforms. The advantage lies in simplicity and predictability, especially for sellers who prefer a fixed price and quick paperwork without negotiation.

Platform Comparison for Delhi Car Sellers

Here is a table which summarises the comparison of each platform, which will help you choose the best option for your requirements.

Platform Average Price Payment Speed Seller Flexibility RC Transfer & Protection Best For CARS24 Usually 5–10% higher than a regular dealer and strong for clean Delhi-registered cars Same-day payment Choice between an instant auction and a direct listing RC transfer along with strong post sale seller protection (Seller Kavach) Sellers in Delhi who want the highest return and quick closure MFC Often 10–12% lower than CARS24 and varies between Delhi and NCR locations Around 48 hours Depends on the local franchise Managed at the dealer’s discretion Sellers with Mahindra or Tata models seeking offline support True Value Competitive for Maruti cars but up to 15% lower for non-Maruti cars No fixed timeline, but usually prompt Standardised process Included Ideal for exchanging a Maruti for another Maruti Spinny Around 5–8% lower than CARS24, but consistent Quick payments Fixed-price approach with no negotiation Included Sellers with newer lower driven cars across Delhi NCR

Summary

Ultimately, selling a car in Delhi depends on what you value most. Some sellers want quick payment, while others prefer predictable processes. All these platforms make selling a car easier, but they offer different experiences.