Who’s Changing the Game? These Individuals Are Shaping India’s Future in 2025

In 2025, a new wave of innovators, entrepreneurs, and changemakers is reshaping India’s future. From tech pioneers driving AI advancements to climate warriors championing sustainability, these trailblazers are redefining what’s possible. Their vision, resilience, and impact are not only transforming industries but also uplifting communities—proving that the future of India is bold, inclusive, and unstoppable.

Nikhil Sukhramani, Co-founder, Creativefuel

Nikhil Sukhramani is the co-founder of Creativefuel, a fast-growing content and marketing agency from Indore. With his brother Tushar, he has built a powerful creative ecosystem that blends cultural relevance with campaign efficiency. The agency has collaborated with 500+ brands including Amazon, Tanishq, Flipkart, and Balaji, delivering over 4000 impactful campaigns. In 2025, they expanded their presence with a new office in Mumbai and acquired MissMalini Entertainment—marking a major leap toward becoming a content-first digital powerhouse.

Shubhanshi Chakraborty, Author, Climate Change Activist

At just 17, Shubhanshi Chakraborty is redefining climate leadership with a bold, culture-rooted vision. Raised among tribal communities, she weaves indigenous wisdom into modern environmental science, crafting solutions grounded in heritage. Her acclaimed debut, Past is Forward, reimagines India’s ecological legacy as a blueprint for sustainability, while her award-winning film Natok revives the spirit of Chhau dancers. Shubhanshi innovates at the intersection of tradition and technology—linking Panchayat systems to data governance and decoding yoga through tribal scripts. With storytelling as her superpower, she is inspiring a global movement where climate action honors the past, empowers the present, and protects the future.

Yogesh Majithiya, Director & CFO, Healthfinit

A dynamic second-generation entrepreneur, Yogesh Majithiya is redefining healthcare accessibility through financial innovation. As the visionary co-founder of Healthfinit, he is on a mission to bridge critical gaps in healthcare financing. Backed by two decades of diverse industry experience, Yogesh brings a rare blend of financial acumen, operational foresight, and strategic leadership. His journey is marked by an unwavering focus on solving real-world challenges and creating sustainable impact—qualities that position him among the most forward-thinking leaders of his generation.

Ankit Jain, Co-Founder, Aksum Trademart

Ankit Jain brings nearly two decades of rich experience across manufacturing, e-commerce, credit and finance. Ankit, an IIT-KGP graduate, started his career in Investment banking at SBICAPS before launching his own e-commerce company AskMeGrocery.com which became largest e-grocery company by 2015. Post that, he went on to become CEO of a ₹5,000 crore steel conglomerate before Co-Founding Aksum Trademart, in 2021. Here, Ankit combines strategic foresight with operational depth to build a robust SCaaS platform tailored to the needs of India's MSMEs. Recognizing the structural inefficiencies that plague small businesses, he is helping unlock their potential by offering end-to-end supply chain solutions—from vendor management to fulfilment and credit facilitation—making enterprise-grade capabilities accessible to grassroots businesses across the country and scaled it up to 385 cr. turnover in last FY.

Tushar Sukhramani, Co-Founder, Creativefuel

Tushar doesn’t just build content he builds culture. At the helm of Creativefuel, he’s stitching together a bold new media ecosystem by blending storytelling, relevance, and instinct. From acquiring iconic voices like MissMalini to tapping into the pulse of Gen Z through platforms like Sarcasm and Hasley India, Tushar’s work isn’t about virality it’s about legacy. Quietly rewriting the rules of digital media without the noise, he represents a new kind of founder one who listens more than he posts. In a world chasing attention, he’s building attention spans that stick.

Archit Singhal, Founder of India Bartender's Guild & Elixir Coterie

Archit’s journey from finance to hospitality showcases his dynamic career shift. With a B. Com (Hons), an MBA from IIM Lucknow, and a CFA charter, he excelled in investment banking before launching over 10 hospitality brands, including Cocktail Week and Elixir Coterie. As President of India’s Bartender’s Guild, he secured India’s membership in the International Bartender Association. He also founded IBG Bar Academy to train aspiring bartenders, earning the 2021 ET Inspiring Leaders Award for his industry contributions.

Dr. Tanvi Tijoriwala, ND – Skin & Hair Health Expert

Dr. Tanvi Tijoriwala is a licensed naturopathic doctor in Canada, transforming the skin and hair health landscape with her unique blend of holistic dermatology and science-backed care. With years of clinical expertise, she helps clients uncover the root causes of concerns like hair thinning, acne, and eczema—offering personalized protocols that integrate nutrition, lifestyle, and evidence-based therapies. Known for her compassionate approach and clinical precision, Dr. Tijoriwala bridges the gap between natural medicine and modern dermatology to help her patients restore radiance from the inside out. She is also the founder of New Earth, a clean, science-led beauty brand offering purposeful skincare and haircare solutions that align nature with clinically backed ingredients.

Micky Makeover - viral Indian Content Creator

Micky Makeover isn’t chasing the spotlight he is the spotlight. With 1.7M+ followers and more than a billion cross platform views, he’s turned content creation into performance art, using makeup as a medium to challenge norms and tell stories that stick. His reels blur the line between entertainment and expression, often going viral for their originality and edge. Despite being invited to top reality shows like Bigg Boss, Micky has turned them down for now. But with growing buzz, 2025 might just be the year he steps into that world too. Till then, he’s busy creating his own stage. Because some artists don’t audition, they arrive.

Jigar Saraswat – Founder, Rajasi Media

Jigar Saraswat, founder of Rajasi Media, is transforming how brands grow digitally through expert link-building, digital marketing, SEO and top-tier content writing services. Backed by a team of professional, passionate, and seasoned writers across niches like fashion, IT, fitness, news, and blogs, Rajasi Media stands out as one of India's top content-writing companies. It is particularly acclaimed for its remarkable medical writing, boasting a leading team of researchers and writers managing high-level corporate medical content. The company thrives on a reputation built on quality, strategy, and results, thanks to Jigar Saraswat, who continues to help brands build powerful digital identities, driving impactful online visibility.