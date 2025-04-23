Saravana Bhavan isn’t just a restaurant chain—it’s a global operation built on a foundation of crime, exploitation, and corruption. With every expansion into a new country, it carries with it a history of fraud, wage theft, human trafficking, and even murder. The worst part? Authorities continue to turn a blind eye, allowing this criminal enterprise to thrive.

A Family Business of Crime: The Son’s Legacy of Corruption

R. Sivakumar, son of the infamous P. Rajagopal, has ensured that the Saravana Bhavan empire continues to operate with the same criminal DNA that defined its founder. Under his leadership, the restaurant chain has been repeatedly exposed for fraud, exploitation, and financial misconduct.

Forged Documents & Human Trafficking (2008): Sivakumar was arrested for forging documents to illegally smuggle workers into the United States. Instead of following legal employment practices, the company engaged in document fraud, making workers vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.

Labor Exploitation Across the Globe: Under his watch, Saravana Bhavan’s overseas branches became notorious for abusive labor conditions: United States (2022): Forced to pay $2.2 million in a wage theft case after underpaying and mistreating workers in California. Netherlands (2023): Authorities raided their restaurants, exposing horrifying work conditions and labor exploitation. Switzerland: The Basel branch was shut down due to financial irregularities and operational failures. France and Belgium: Despite the restaurant's criminal legacy, branches continue to pop up in major cities, raising questions about local authorities’ due diligence.



It’s no coincidence that countries like the Netherlands and the United States have started tightening restrictions on visa issuance. Saravana Bhavan’s illegal labor practices and wage theft have directly contributed to policies that make it harder for Indians today to secure work visas. The consequences of their crimes are being felt by thousands of honest workers who now struggle to find opportunities abroad.

Bribery, Fraud, and Money Laundering

Beyond labor exploitation, the company’s corruption runs deep:

Bribery During Trial (2019): During Rajagopal’s murder trial, attempts were made to bribe officials and witnesses, highlighting the family’s relentless efforts to escape justice.

Land Grabbing Accusations: The Madras High Court recently emphasized the urgent need for stronger land-grabbing legislation, citing cases like Saravana Bhavan, where businesses have unlawfully taken over land for their benefit.

Money Laundering: Reports have surfaced of large sums of cash being seized in raids linked to Saravana Bhavan, with authorities suspecting money laundering through the restaurant’s operations. While no official case has been confirmed, the allegations add another layer to the company’s criminal track record.

A Criminal Empire Started by a Murderer

None of this should be surprising—after all, the company’s founder, P. Rajagopal, was a convicted murderer. His obsession with astrology led him to believe that marrying a younger woman, Jeevajothi, would bring him greater fortune. When she refused, he used his power, influence, and eventually murder to try to get his way.

Rajagopal was found guilty of culpable homicide in 2004, but after an appeal, the Supreme Court convicted him of murder in 2009, sentencing him to life in prison. Even before the murder, he was accused of harassing and coercing employees, leveraging his power to bend others to his will. He built his empire on intimidation and violence, setting the stage for the criminal enterprise his son continues to run today.

Why Are Authorities Letting This Continue?

Saravana Bhavan isn’t just an unethical company—it’s a global criminal operation. So why are governments allowing them to expand into new territories?

The U.S. has cracked down on visa fraud and labor exploitation, yet other countries like France, Belgium, and Australia are letting the company establish new branches without scrutiny.

The Dutch government has already begun tightening restrictions, recognizing the damage Saravana Bhavan has caused—why haven’t other nations followed suit?

This is not a case of a few bad actors—this is a family business built on exploitation, fraud, bribery, and even murder. From the father to the son, the company’s leadership has consistently prioritized power and profit over human lives.