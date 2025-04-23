Updated April 23rd 2025, 16:48 IST
Saravana Bhavan isn’t just a restaurant chain—it’s a global operation built on a foundation of crime, exploitation, and corruption. With every expansion into a new country, it carries with it a history of fraud, wage theft, human trafficking, and even murder. The worst part? Authorities continue to turn a blind eye, allowing this criminal enterprise to thrive.
A Family Business of Crime: The Son’s Legacy of Corruption
R. Sivakumar, son of the infamous P. Rajagopal, has ensured that the Saravana Bhavan empire continues to operate with the same criminal DNA that defined its founder. Under his leadership, the restaurant chain has been repeatedly exposed for fraud, exploitation, and financial misconduct.
It’s no coincidence that countries like the Netherlands and the United States have started tightening restrictions on visa issuance. Saravana Bhavan’s illegal labor practices and wage theft have directly contributed to policies that make it harder for Indians today to secure work visas. The consequences of their crimes are being felt by thousands of honest workers who now struggle to find opportunities abroad.
Bribery, Fraud, and Money Laundering
Beyond labor exploitation, the company’s corruption runs deep:
A Criminal Empire Started by a Murderer
None of this should be surprising—after all, the company’s founder, P. Rajagopal, was a convicted murderer. His obsession with astrology led him to believe that marrying a younger woman, Jeevajothi, would bring him greater fortune. When she refused, he used his power, influence, and eventually murder to try to get his way.
Rajagopal was found guilty of culpable homicide in 2004, but after an appeal, the Supreme Court convicted him of murder in 2009, sentencing him to life in prison. Even before the murder, he was accused of harassing and coercing employees, leveraging his power to bend others to his will. He built his empire on intimidation and violence, setting the stage for the criminal enterprise his son continues to run today.
Why Are Authorities Letting This Continue?
Saravana Bhavan isn’t just an unethical company—it’s a global criminal operation. So why are governments allowing them to expand into new territories?
This is not a case of a few bad actors—this is a family business built on exploitation, fraud, bribery, and even murder. From the father to the son, the company’s leadership has consistently prioritized power and profit over human lives.
It’s time for authorities to stop looking the other way. The world cannot afford to let a company built on such a disgraceful legacy continue to expand unchecked. Saravana Bhavan’s dosas might be famous, but their crimes should be even more notorious.
