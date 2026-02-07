Why Everyone Should Practice These 5 Pranayamas Every Morning | Guidance by Swami Ramdev

Why Everyone Should Practice These 5 Pranayamas Every Morning | Guidance by Swami RamdevWhy Everyone Should Practice These 5 Pranayamas Every Morning | Guidance by Swami Ramdev | Image: Initiative desk

Morning routines set the tone for physical and mental health. In this enlightening video, Swami Ramdev explains why practicing five essential pranayamas every morning can transform overall well-being. As the guiding force behind Patanjali, he emphasizes breathing as the foundation of health.

Importance of Pranayama

Pranayama is the science of breath control. According to Swami Ramdev, correct breathing improves oxygen flow, calms the mind, strengthens immunity, and balances doshas.

Five Essential Pranayamas

Advertisement

Swami Ramdev recommends:

Kapalbhati

Anulom Vilom

Bhastrika

Bhramari

Ujjayi

Each pranayama supports different systems — digestive, respiratory, nervous, and hormonal.

Advertisement

Benefits of Morning Practice

Improved energy levels

Better digestion

Reduced stress and anxiety

Enhanced focus and immunity

Morning hours are ideal because the body is calm and receptive.

Patanjali’s Yoga Philosophy

Patanjali promotes pranayama as a daily habit, not a therapy. Swami Ramdev consistently advocates yoga as preventive healthcare rather than reactive treatment.

Conclusion