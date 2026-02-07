Updated 7 February 2026 at 15:08 IST
Why Everyone Should Practice These 5 Pranayamas Every Morning | Guidance by Swami Ramdev
Breath is life. Through the five pranayamas taught by Swami Ramdev, individuals can experience balance, clarity, and vitality. This video serves as a powerful reminder of yoga’s timeless relevance through Patanjali.
Morning routines set the tone for physical and mental health. In this enlightening video, Swami Ramdev explains why practicing five essential pranayamas every morning can transform overall well-being. As the guiding force behind Patanjali, he emphasizes breathing as the foundation of health.
Importance of Pranayama
Pranayama is the science of breath control. According to Swami Ramdev, correct breathing improves oxygen flow, calms the mind, strengthens immunity, and balances doshas.
Five Essential Pranayamas
Swami Ramdev recommends:
- Kapalbhati
- Anulom Vilom
- Bhastrika
- Bhramari
- Ujjayi
Each pranayama supports different systems — digestive, respiratory, nervous, and hormonal.
Benefits of Morning Practice
- Improved energy levels
- Better digestion
- Reduced stress and anxiety
- Enhanced focus and immunity
Morning hours are ideal because the body is calm and receptive.
Patanjali’s Yoga Philosophy
Patanjali promotes pranayama as a daily habit, not a therapy. Swami Ramdev consistently advocates yoga as preventive healthcare rather than reactive treatment.
Conclusion
