Why More People Are Switching to Cold Pressed Oils for Daily Use

Cold-pressed oils are gaining popularity in India as a healthier alternative to refined oils. | Image: Initiative Desk

New Delhi [India], September 4: Cold-pressed oils are gaining significant attention among consumers who seek a better alternative for their daily cooking and lifestyle needs. Unlike conventional refined oils, which undergo chemical processing, Cold Pressed Oils are extracted using a mechanical method that preserves their natural properties. This shift towards Cold Pressed Oils is not just a passing trend but a movement driven by a combination of factors, including consumer awareness, traditional practices, and market availability.

Understanding Cold-Pressed Oils

Cold-pressed oils are extracted from seeds, nuts, and other sources using a hydraulic press, without the application of heat or chemicals. This method ensures that the oil retains its natural composition, aroma, and properties, making it a preferred choice for cooking, skincare, and other applications. Various Cold cold-pressed oils—including coconut, groundnut, sesame, mustard, sunflower, and olive oil—have been widely used in different cuisines and traditions.

Consumer Awareness and Demand

With more consumers becoming aware of cold-pressed oils, there has been a significant rise in demand. The increasing preference for naturally processed products over chemically treated alternatives has led to a surge in cold-pressed oil sales. As awareness spreads through digital platforms, word-of-mouth, and brand initiatives, more people are exploring and adopting cold-pressed oils in their households.

Traditional vs. Modern Usage

Historically, cold-pressed oils were an integral part of many cultures and cuisines. Traditional oil mills, known as ghani, were used to extract oil manually, preserving its natural essence. Over time, industrialization introduced refined oils that became widely available due to their cost-effectiveness and extended shelf life. However, the revival of traditional practices and consumer demand for authenticity have contributed to the return of cold-pressed oils as a kitchen essential.

Differences Between Cold-Pressed Oils and Refined Oils

One of the primary reasons consumers are making the switch is the fundamental difference in processing methods. Refined oils undergo multiple stages of refining, bleaching, and deodorizing, which alter their composition. Cold-pressed oils, on the other hand, retain their natural elements due to minimal processing. The preference for a more natural alternative has driven the popularity of cold-pressed oils in everyday cooking.

Popular Cold-Pressed Oils in Indian Households

Different varieties of cold-pressed oil are making a comeback in Indian kitchens. Some of the most commonly used include:

Cold-pressed coconut Oil : A staple in South Indian cooking, known for its distinct aroma and versatility.



Cold-pressed groundnut Oil : Widely used in traditional Indian dishes, enhancing flavour and texture.



Cold-pressed sesame Oil : Common in Tamil Nadu cuisine, often used for sautéing and deep-frying.



Cold-pressed mustard Oil : A popular choice in North and East India, particularly for pickles and curries.



Cold-pressed sunflower Oil : A light, neutral-flavoured oil ideal for everyday cooking, especially frying and roasting. Its high smoke point and vitamin E content make it both heart-friendly and versatile.



Cold-pressed olive Oil: Often used in Mediterranean-inspired meals, it’s perfect for salad dressings, marinades, and light sautéing, bringing a delicate richness to modern Indian and global recipes.

Influence of Social Media and Digital Trends

The role of social media and digital influencers in promoting Cold Pressed Oils cannot be overlooked. Food bloggers, chefs, and wellness influencers regularly highlight the benefits and traditional significance of cold-pressed oils, encouraging their audience to explore these oils in their daily cooking. Online platforms provide consumers with easy access to information and a variety of cold-pressed oil brands, making it convenient to purchase and experiment with different options.

Changing Consumer Buying Patterns

The availability of Cold cold-pressed oils in supermarkets, organic stores, and e-commerce platforms has made it easier for consumers to make the switch. Many consumers now prefer purchasing from trusted sources that provide transparency about sourcing and extraction processes. The growing trend of sustainable and ethical consumerism has further boosted interest in Cold Pressed Oils, as brands emphasize traditional extraction techniques and responsible sourcing.

Culinary Applications of Cold-Pressed Oils

Cold-pressed oils have versatile culinary applications, making them an essential part of various cuisines. They can be used for:

Cooking and sautéing : Enhancing the natural flavours of dishes.



Salad dressings and marinades : Adding depth and richness to fresh ingredients.



Traditional sweets and snacks : Used in making laddoos, murukkus, and other festive treats.



Pickling and seasoning : Providing authentic taste and texture to homemade pickles.



Roasting and baking: Especially with oils like sunflower and coconut oil that hold up well to heat.

The Economic and Cultural Impact

The rise in demand for cold-pressed oils has also had an impact on local economies. Many small-scale oil mills and traditional ghani operators have revived their businesses due to increasing consumer interest. The renewed focus on cold-pressed oils has supported local artisans and helped sustain traditional oil extraction methods, making it an important cultural movement as well.