Why Skipping Sunscreen Is The Biggest Mistake You Can Make 

We listen, and we don’t judge.

How often do you skip sunscreen in your everyday skincare? If you feel the guilt pangs set in just about now, take it as a sign to turn over a new leaf.

Skipping sunscreen is the biggest mistake you can make for your skin. You see, this formula sits on the skin to shield it against harmful UV rays, preventing burns, tanning, pigmentation, and even aging. So, whether it's a rainy day or a super muggy one, sunscreen is non-negotiable to achieve the skin of your dreams.

But not all is lost. If you wish to recommit to your skincare routine with an SPF that doesn’t feel hot, heavy or icky, give Foxtale a shot?

Why Foxtale Sunscreen Are The Perfect Fit For Your Summer Vanity

Foxtale stands tall in the barrage of sunscreens in the market. Loved by pros and skincare noobs alike, here’s why you should add it to your summer skincare routine

Made For The Indian Skin Type And Climate

All of Foxtale’s products are formulated with the Indian skin type and climate in mind. That’s right. No more SPF that runs with the slightest hint of sweat or water.

A Match For Every Skin Type

Does your skin spill oil left, right, or center? Or does it feel dry and tight? Regardless, with Foxtale's range of superlative sunscreen, we promise you the perfect match for every skin type. Our SPF 70 Matte Sunscreen blots oil for a dreamy base, whereas our Dewy Sunscreen for dry skin hydrates for a fresh canvas.

The Feel? Oh, So Light!

We get it. Nobody likes the heavy, creamy feel on the face, especially in the dead of summer. This is where Foxtale comes into play. Whether you opt for our dewy, matte or Glow Sunscreen, the formula feels super light on application – almost like a second skin.

4. Whitecast? Who’s That?

Our sunscreens blend intuitively into the skin and don’t leave behind the dreadful whitecast. So, if you want to get your glam on, trust this SPF to give you an even, flawless base.

5. Elevates Overall Skin Health

With Foxtale's range of sunscreen for dry, oily, and combination skin types, you aren’t just signing up for infallible sun protection. Na-ah. Our formulas infused with active ingredients like Niacinamide, Pro-Vitamin B5, Vitamin C, and more tackle underlying concerns while elevating overall skin health. Neat, isn’t it?

Meet The Range Of Foxtale Sunscreens

Explore Foxtale efficacious range of sunscreens that keep sun damage at bay while elevating skin health-

SPF 70 Matte Sunscreen

This lightweight formula ensures unerring sun protection while blotting excess shine and preventing clogged pores. Perfect for folks with oily and acne-prone skin, the SPF grants a gorgeous matte finish to the skin. This more than good sunscreen for oily skin also promotes even complexion, skin repair, and a healthy lipid barrier.

SPF 70 Dewy Sunscreen

The perfect match for dry skin – our Dewy Sunscreen with D-Panthenol and Niacinamide hydrates and protects. Use only two fingers’ worth of this SPF for a dewy radiance that makes you look put together.

Glow Sunscreen

Unlock the Golden Hour Glow for your skin with this Foxtale sunscreen with SPF 50. Vitamin C and Niacinamide at the forefront of the formula reduce tanning and pigmentation for even tone skin.