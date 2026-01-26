Why Some People Don’t Feel Cold: An Ayurvedic Explanation by Swami Ramdev | Image: Initiative Desk

Cold sensitivity varies widely among individuals. Swami Ramdev, through Patanjali’s Ayurvedic perspective, explains that internal metabolism and dosha balance play a significant role.

Ayurvedic Viewpoint

People with strong digestion and balanced Vata and Kapha doshas generate sufficient internal heat. Patanjali emphasises strengthening metabolism rather than relying on external warming methods.

Lifestyle and Diet

Warm foods, yogic practices, and pranayama enhance circulation and immunity. Swami Ramdev highlights that Patanjali’s holistic lifestyle recommendations help regulate body temperature naturally.

Conclusion

Not feeling cold is often a sign of internal balance. Patanjali’s Ayurveda focuses on strengthening the body’s natural systems to adapt better to environmental changes.

