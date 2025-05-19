Why Thousands Trust Truepal for Weight Loss and Health Checkups in India | Image: Republic Initiative

In today’s world, where lifestyle-related diseases are on the rise, managing weight and getting timely health checkups have become crucial. Truepal has emerged as a trusted platform that combines both services — offering India’s most practical and personalized approach to health. Thousands now rely on Truepal for sustainable weight loss and comprehensive health checkups, and here’s why.

A Unified Approach to Health and Wellness

Unlike traditional health service providers that treat diagnostics and weight management separately, Truepal offers an integrated solution. Whether you're looking for a full body checkup or a structured weight loss program, Truepal gives you access to both — in one platform.

This unified approach ensures that your health goals are informed by real data. For instance, if your health checkup indicates high cholesterol, your weight loss plan will be tailored to address that issue directly.

Personalized Weight Loss Backed by Medical Data

Truepal doesn’t believe in crash diets or one-size-fits-all solutions. Every user begins their weight loss journey with a baseline health assessment. Based on your:

BMI and body fat percentage



Blood sugar, thyroid, and lipid levels



Lifestyle and dietary habits



Truepal’s experts create a custom weight loss plan that aligns with your body’s needs. Whether you're dealing with PCOS, diabetes, or post-pregnancy weight, your plan is made to work with your condition — not against it.

Thousands have reported losing 5–10 kg in a healthy, gradual way without compromising their energy levels or routines.

Full Body Health Checkups Designed for the Modern Indian

Truepal’s health checkup packages are designed keeping the Indian lifestyle and risk factors in mind. Whether you’re in your 20s, 40s, or 60s, there’s a preventive care package suited for you.

Options include:

Basic full body screening



Diabetes and heart health panels



Vitamin deficiency tests



Thyroid, liver, and kidney function tests

All reports are explained clearly by medical professionals, and follow-up consultations are included — so you know what actions to take.

Sample collection is done at home, and reports are available digitally within 24–48 hours.

Customer Testimonial

Across India, thousands have shared their transformation stories with Truepal. People who once struggled with weight loss or never did a checkup for years now feel in control of their health.

“I joined Truepal after my checkup showed early signs of fatty liver. Within three months, not only did I lose 8 kg, but my reports also improved significantly. I feel 10 years younger!” – Viraj, Mumbai

Truepal focuses on long-term habit building, not short-term fixes. This has led to sustainable results and a growing community of people living healthier lives.

Digital, Convenient, and Transparent

Truepal’s user-friendly app simplifies everything. You can:

Book checkups with doorstep sample collection



Track your weight, meals, and health metrics



Chat with dietitians or doctors



View all your health records in one place



Busy professionals, homemakers, and even senior citizens find it easy to stick to their health goals without juggling multiple apps or clinics.

Why Indians Choose Truepal

Here are just a few reasons why thousands continue to trust Truepal:

Science-based weight loss with medical supervision



Affordable health checkups that cover all major tests



Easy-to-use technology with human guidance



Personalized plans tailored to your unique health profile



End-to-end support — from tests to treatment to transformation

Whether you’re trying to lose weight, prevent disease, or just understand your body better — Truepal is your health partner for life.

