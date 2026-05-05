Women Empowerment in MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia Inaugurates Adani Foundation’s New Swabhimaan Centre

In a major push for women’s self-reliance in rural India, the Adani Foundation has launched a massive skill-to-income facility in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district.

The new Adani Vikas Kendra in Badarwas is part of Chairperson Dr. Priti Adani’s "Swabhimaan" vision. The programme aims to connect one million women across India with sustainable livelihoods. This new centre will support 1,500 women, helping them move from irregular work to stable, market-linked income.

A Platform for Aspiration

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the facility in front of a crowd of over 5,000 women. The 48,000-square-foot centre features 600 modern sewing machines. It serves as both a training hub and a high-capacity production unit.

"What we are witnessing in Badarwas is the power of aspiration taking shape," said Scindia. He congratulated Gautam Adani and the Adani Foundation for creating a platform where local products can reach global markets. He added that the centre will act as an "engine of empowerment" for the region over the next five years.

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The initiative focuses on financial independence. By providing steady work closer to home, the Foundation aims to reduce the need for migration and limit dependence on informal, low-paying jobs.

Dr. Abhishek Lakhtakia, CEO of the Adani Foundation, highlighted the core mission: “Guided by Dr. Priti Adani’s belief that empowerment begins with the ability to earn with dignity, Swabhimaan focuses on turning skills into sustained income.” He noted that the project enables women to play a stronger role in their households and local economies.

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30 Years of Impact

The launch comes as the Adani Foundation prepares to mark its 30th anniversary on August 11. Since 1996, the Foundation has grown to operate in over 7,200 villages across 22 states.