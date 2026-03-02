Women Leaders Shaping the Future of Business from India to the World

Women leaders from India are increasingly shaping the future of business not just nationally, but on the global stage. From startups and venture capital to corporate boardrooms and policy leadership, they are driving innovation, inclusive growth, and sustainable value creation. With resilience, strategic vision, and a strong sense of purpose, these leaders are transforming industries, expanding into international markets, and redefining modern leadership standards for a rapidly evolving global economy.

Saloni Paliwal, Co-Founder of Early.Fit

Saloni Paliwal is Co-Founder of Early.Fit, India's leading GLP-1 weight loss platform. While living in New York, Saloni experienced the impact of cutting-edge medical solutions to obesity, whereas in India, the medications were not even available until 2025, eight years after their global launch, and continue to be surrounded by misinformation and fearmongering.

Saloni is an MBA from Columbia Business School, and has worked with Amazon, The World Bank, and Nomura across New York, London, Delhi and Mumbai. Early.Fit is backed by top AIIMS-educated endocrinologists who are India’s leading GLP-1 experts, and have combined their expertise with tech-first programs, including nutrition, fitness, and side-effect management support.

Advertisement

Anisha Chandy Eckardt, MD of HOSMAT Hospitals

Anisha Chandy Eckardt is redefining healthcare leadership in India with strategy, compassion, and impact. As Managing Director of HOSMAT Hospitals, she is expanding the group from its orthopaedics roots into a multi-specialty powerhouse while planning new beds and tier-2 city outreach.

Advertisement

She champions patient-first care, preventive health initiatives, digital transformation, and home-care services, driving 20–30 % annual growth. Under her leadership, HOSMAT embraces innovation, operational excellence, and community outreach.

Recognized with industry awards, Anisha blends global best practices with deep empathy, ensuring accessible, world-class care and a future where healthcare is proactive, inclusive, and deeply human.”

Jasveen Kaur, Senior Director, Newtimes Group of Companies

After 25+ years in apparel and textile global sourcing, she takes pride in how her collaborations with leading global brands bring forex to India while generating employment across the country. With nearly half of India’s population connected to the apparel industry, it is deeply fulfilling for her to witness skilled women working on production floors and across the entire manufacturing ecosystem often hidden behind the glamour but building strong financial freedom for themselves and their families.

From Delhi-NCR to Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and the southern parts of India, she works across almost all regions. Her role strengthens India’s economy and empowers artisans.

This Women’s Day, she celebrates their resilience and hard work in shaping India’s global business story.

Aparna Singh, Founder, TapGro

As the founder of TapGro, I believe this is the decade where Indian women stop being exceptions and start becoming the norm in leadership. We are no longer building “small businesses” , we are building scalable tech companies, raising capital, entering global markets, and rewriting industries that were never designed for us. We carry the hunger of first-generation founders and the responsibility of opening doors for many more behind us. From tier-2 cities to global boardrooms, women are turning constraints into strategy and bias into fuel. The future of business won’t be shaped by louder voices it will be shaped by stronger, sharper, and unapologetically ambitious women

Lakshika Verma, Strategic Communications Advisor & Public Relations Consultant

Lakshika Verma is a communications strategist, PR consultant, and founder of her own PR Startup with over a decade of experience crafting narratives for brands and leaders. She is known for driving media visibility and shaping communication strategies across healthcare, startup, and impact-led sectors. Her expertise includes media relations, strategic messaging, brand positioning, and crisis communication, blending creativity with analytical clarity. Lakshika has worked with early-stage ventures and established organisations to build credibility and public engagement. Her writing appears on platforms like SheThePeople, reflecting insights on entrepreneurship and women’s leadership. Through her PR venture, she champions founder-led storytelling, purpose-driven communication, and strategic visibility for changemakers.

Anu Shah, Founder & Podcaster, The Talk Lane

Anu Shah is a global technology leader, serial entrepreneur & podcaster whose journey from Mumbai to leading roles at Amazon and Meta reflects the evolving face of Indian women in global business. As founder of The Talk Lane, she creates powerful conversations with leaders across industries, blending innovation, leadership and purpose. With a career spanning big tech, venture ecosystems and impact initiatives, Anu champions inclusive innovation, ethical leadership and visibility for women in business. Through her work across technology, media and mentorship, she is shaping a new narrative one where Indian women lead confidently on the world stage while building businesses that create meaningful, global impact.

Radhika Iyer Talati, Founder of Anahata Organic & RAA Foundation

Radhika Iyer Talati represents a powerful 180-degree evolution in leadership. Once immersed in the worlds of modelling and large-scale events, her life transformed after surviving cancer twice, prompting a complete shift toward natural healing and conscious living. Months spent in the Himalayas reshaped her philosophy, leading her to create Anahata Organic, a natural wellness brand rooted in traditional Indian rituals and non-toxic formulations for modern women. As a mother of three and leader of RAA Foundation, she integrates entrepreneurship with community impact. Her journey reflects how Indian women leaders are redefining business through purpose, resilience and globally relevant wellness innovation.

Vratika Gupta, Founder & CEO of Maison Sia

Vratika Gupta, Founder & CEO of Maison Sia, represents a new generation of women leaders shaping India’s global business narrative. Launching Maison Sia in 2022, she identified a powerful shift: Indian consumers were becoming more global, expressive, and design-conscious, yet lacked access to curated international luxury. Bridging this gap, she built a platform that brings 125+ world-renowned décor and furniture brands to India, redefining luxury as personal, immersive, and emotionally resonant. An award-winning entrepreneur, Vratika is not just building a brand, she is positioning India as a confident participant in the global design economy.

Ms Swati Nathani, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Team Pumpkin

Swati Nathani is the Co-Founder of Team Pumpkin, one of India’s leading integrated marketing agencies. Recognised among the country’s most influential women in digital and brand leadership, she has been instrumental in shaping performance-led storytelling for some of India’s most respected brands.

With over a decade of experience across branding, digital strategy, analytics, and entrepreneurship, Swati has helped build Team Pumpkin into a multi-office agency known for combining creative thinking with measurable business outcomes. Under her leadership, the agency has partnered with brands such as Nestle, Tata Steel, Kotak Securities, ITC Foods, and Prega News, delivering 1,000+ campaigns and earning 100+ industry awards. Her journey from a small-town upbringing to leading a nationally recognized agency reflects resilience, strategic foresight, and a strong focus on data-driven innovation.

Seema Singh, Founder of Meghashraya

On International Women’s Day, while conversations around empowerment grow louder, Seema Singh, Founder of Meghashraya, stands out for turning intent into action. Guided by her belief that “सशक्त नारी ही सशक्त भारत की पहचान है,” she has built a mission-driven platform addressing women’s real challenges, health, hygiene, safety, education, and financial independence.

From cervical cancer awareness campaigns to improving access to sanitary care and building sanitation facilities for girls, her work restores dignity where it matters most. Through self-defence and skill-development initiatives, she empowers women with both confidence and economic independence.

Her initiative, Shyamshakti – “Shashakta Naari, Shashakta Bharat” further celebrates women achievers, creating a ripple effect of inspiration.

Seema Singh represents a rare blend of compassion and execution. Her journey reminds us that empowerment isn’t symbolic; it is built through consistent action, and when women rise, a nation transforms with them.

As Indian women leaders continue to rise across entrepreneurship, investment, corporate leadership, and global enterprises, they are redefining what impactful leadership looks like in the modern world. Their influence extends beyond profits to purpose, innovation, and inclusive growth, positioning India as a powerful contributor to the global business landscape. The future of business is increasingly diverse, dynamic, and borderless — and women leaders are at the forefront of that transformation.