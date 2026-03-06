Women Redefining Leadership Across Startups and Corporates

Across startups and established corporations alike, a new generation of women leaders is reshaping the future of business. With a blend of strategic vision, resilience, and purpose-driven leadership, women are not only breaking traditional barriers but also redefining how organizations innovate, grow, and create impact. From leading high-growth startups to steering global enterprises, these trailblazers are championing inclusive workplaces, driving transformative ideas, and inspiring the next wave of entrepreneurs and professionals. Their journeys reflect a powerful shift in leadership—one that values collaboration, empathy, and long-term value creation.

Shalini Sharma, Founder & Hi-Kalpaa - Chain of Preschools

Ms. Shalini Sharma is a transformative force in early childhood education, recognized for bringing international, Finland-inspired experiential learning into India’s foundational years. She has consistently championed the belief that play is not a privilege but a fundamental right of every child, reshaping how young learners experience curiosity, creativity, and confidence in the classroom.

Her vision has positively impacted over 4,000 children, creating environments where play is upheld as a fundamental right and learning is deeply immersive. Beyond classrooms, she has cultivated opportunities for more than 200 women educators and professionals, strengthening female leadership within the education sector.

By building institutions that uplift children, families, and women simultaneously, Shalini continues to raise benchmarks in early education while expanding access, opportunity, and collective growth across communities.

Gitanjali Sirwal, PR Head & Chief Staff

Success beyond Boundaries

Your city doesn't define your career.

Gitanjali Sirwal is a dynamic communications leader redefining growth beyond metro boundaries. With over a decade in public relations at Adfactors PR and Avian WE, she has managed marquee brands such as IIFL Securities, Nykaa, 5Paisa, and worked alongside Artha Venture Fund. At the height of her Mumbai career, she chose to return to Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, embracing family and entrepreneurship by leading her father’s school.

Today, based in Indore, she serves as PR Head and Chief of Staff to the Founder at Micro Mitti, strengthening transparency and structure in Tier-II real estate.

A Realty+ “40 Under 40” honouree, Gitanjali represents a new-age millennial leadership mindset. Rising swiftly through the corporate ladder, she built her career on performance, credibility, and clarity of purpose. She believes ambition does not demand abandonment, one does not have to leave their roots behind to move ahead. For her, true success is intentional and self-defined, achieved when determination meets disciplined action.

Shambhavi Bajaj is the Founder and CEO of Outmatch

Shambhavi Bajaj is the Founder and CEO of Outmatch, a culture-first marketing agency reshaping how Indian brands compete in a global attention economy. With roots in competitive sport and formal training in Economics and design, she blends discipline, analytical clarity, and creative instinct to build businesses that are both culturally intelligent and commercially strong.

Under her leadership, Outmatch has evolved into a bootstrapped, profitable agency partnering with brands such as Zudio, Westside, ISOPURE, and Danube. Her work pioneers new-age influencer ecosystems, community-driven brand properties, and celebrity partnerships that transcend traditional advertising.Shambhavi represents a new generation of Indian women leaders, founders who build without shortcuts, scale without dilution, and lead with long-term thinking. By merging culture with commerce and empowering young teams to think independently, she is positioning Indian marketing innovation confidently on the world stage.

Neyha Sharma, Founder & CEO, Smalltown Dreams Entertainment

Neyha Sharma, Founder & CEO, Smalltown Dreams Entertainment, Recognised among the Top 50 Influencer Marketing Companies, Neyha Sharma leads Smalltown Dreams Entertainment, a fast-growing influencer marketing, celebrity management, and production company shaping India’s evolving creator economy.

Under her leadership, the agency has delivered impactful campaigns for leading brands including Godrej, Philips, Disney, and Nivea, building strong brand–creator collaborations rooted in cultural relevance and digital storytelling.

Beyond brand partnerships, Neyha spearheads #WithPride, the company’s community-led IP that creates safe and inclusive spaces for the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

With the launch of Smalltown Dreams Studio and its first music video production, Neyha is expanding the company’s vision into original content, building a culturally driven and future-ready creator ecosystem.

Dr. Neha Chhabra, Co-founder of Bentodent & Yoga Aura

Dr. Neha Chhabra is a dentist and entrepreneur who transformed a clinical insight into a growing global wellness journey. After witnessing the long-term effects of harsh chemicals in everyday oral care, she co-founded Bentodent to create SLS-free, natural toothpaste alternatives that are gentle, effective, and science-backed. Her work includes sensitive toothpaste powered by 5% nano-hydroxyapatite, blending modern dental research with time-honored Ayurvedic wisdom.

Her commitment to holistic well-being led her to expand into nutritional wellness through Yoga Aura, introducing pure, authentic formulations featuring clinically researched ingredients such as Himalayan Shilajit, Ashwagandha, and Berberine. With operations across India, Canada, and the United States, Dr. Neha continues to build brands rooted in transparency, integrity, and purposeful innovation believing that meaningful growth comes from creating products that genuinely enhance everyday lives.

Sonali Sethi, Head of Sales and Marketing Seclude Hotels

At a time when hospitality was divided between impersonal hotel chains and inconsistent homestays, Sonali Sethi saw an opportunity to build something more meaningful. A Warwick Business School alumna, she spent five years in consulting (KPMG), where she developed a strong strategic foundation and identified a clear gap in India’s travel landscape, travellers didn’t need more rooms, they needed better reasons to travel.

She joined Seclude Hotels Home Style when it was a 10-property villa portfolio in North India, initially leading operations before becoming Head of Strategic Initiatives. In that role, she spearheaded the brand’s shift toward boutique resorts and led Seclude’s expansion into South India, scaling the brand to 19 distinctive properties nationwide. Now heading Sales and Marketing, Sonali has introduced a technology-led, digital-first approach focused on strengthening direct sales and building brand recall. She also defined Seclude’s philosophy around three pillars, food, design, and experience, ensuring the brand’s growth without losing its identity. Through this approach, Sonali continues to guide Seclude’s evolution and its vision for modern Indian hospitality.

Swati Saboo, Co-Founder Scrabble

An entrepreneur extraordinaire and a business leader, Swati Saboo has been transforming the recruitment landscape across India and around the world.

As the co-founder of Scrabble, India’s fast-growing boutique recruitment partners, Swati Saboo brings 17+ years of rich industry experience in equity research and recruitment. Through her ability to blend analytical rigour with deep industry insights, she has equipped startups and SMEs alike to access top-tier leadership to grow and scale their ventures. This has earned her a reputation as a trusted recruitment strategist for start-ups and fast-scaling organisations.

Swati’s dynamic journey has included several milestones, including stints at prestigious firms such as Dolat Capital and CRISIL, as well as leadership roles in recruitment at Infusion and Native. Her methodical, research-driven approach ensures that every leadership placement Scrabble makes is not just a hire but a long-term investment in the company’s future.

Archana Khosla Burman, Co-Founder of VERTICES PARTNERS & ZONE

Archana Khosla Burman is a leading corporate lawyer, entrepreneur, TEDx speaker, and Co-Founder of VERTICES PARTNERS, a top-tier law firm with offices in Mumbai, Gurugram, and Bengaluru. With over 20 years of experience, she has advised on PE/VC transactions, M\&As, and strategic acquisitions across multiple sectors. Archana is featured in the Forbes Legal Power List, Asia Legal Business 40 Under 40, and ET Women Leading in Business. She serves on advisory boards of several startups and is a strong advocate for women’s leadership. At FICCI FLO, she now serves as the National Vertical Head, having previously led FLO Mumbai as Chairperson. Her initiatives in entrepreneurship and education have earned her the National Start-Up Award 2023–24. Archana is also the Co-Founder & CEO of ZONE, an upcoming premium activewear brand for children. She actively mentors emerging entrepreneurs and champions gender equity through her work on POSH committees and beyond.

Kavita Nigam, CHRO, KARAM Safety

Women bring authenticity, resilience, and purpose to the forefront in businesses today- and that is how they are redefining leadership across startups and corporates. Leadership is no longer confined to hierarchy; it is about influence, empathy, and driving meaningful impact. In startups, women leaders are fostering agility and innovation, while in established corporates, they are championing inclusive cultures and sustainable growth. At KARAM Safety, we believe that empowering women with equal opportunities, mentorship, and leadership pathways strengthens organizations holistically. When women lead, they inspire collaboration, balance ambition with empathy, and truly embody the spirit of International Women’s Day 2026’s theme “Give and Gain”, where giving opportunity, guidance, and trust results in shared growth and lasting success.

Diya Gera Mehta, Chief Customer Experience and Risk Officer, Gera Developments

Women today are redefining leadership by blending strategic vision with emotional intelligence across startups and corporates alike. Leadership today is about accountability, trust, and delivering meaningful impact. In startups, women leaders drive innovation with agility and customer-centric thinking; in corporates, they strengthen governance and build resilience. The IWD 2026 theme “Give and Gain” resonates strongly, when leaders give trust, guidance, and inclusion, they gain loyalty, innovation, and sustainable growth. At Gera Developments, we see how balanced leadership enhances customer experience while creating long-term value for communities and organizations alike.

As the world observes International Women’s Day, the growing presence of women in leadership across startups and corporate organizations reflects a powerful shift in the modern business landscape. Women leaders are bringing fresh perspectives, strategic insight, and innovative thinking to industries that are rapidly evolving. International Women’s Day serves as an important reminder of the progress made in advancing gender equality while also highlighting the contributions of women who continue to drive meaningful impact in business and entrepreneurship.