Wrap2Earn Carnival: From India’s Pioneers in Experiential Transit Advertising

India’s streets have always been full of life — busy, energetic, and full of stories. Now, they’re becoming a powerful medium for brands to connect with people in a whole new way. Wrap2Earn Carnival , created by Wrap2Earn, India’s first experiential transit advertising agency, is transforming everyday commutes into an engaging brand experience. By blending movement with interaction, this new format is reshaping Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising, turning vehicles into mobile campaigns that inform, entertain, and make a lasting impression.

“Our lens on OOH is simple: it should be where people are, when they’re most receptive, and in a form that catches them off-guard in a good way, we think of it less as an ad placement and more as creating moments of brand presence” says Manuel Fernandes, co-founder of Wrap2earn

From Pioneer to Platform: The Wrap2Earn Journey

The vision behind Wrap2Earn was straightforward: unlock the untapped potential of transit media in India by connecting vehicle owners with brands seeking broader visibility. Initially seen as an alternative advertising channel, Wrap2Earn steadily scaled into a full-service transit media partner for marketers across sectors. With its ability to reach hyperlocal audiences and provide measurable impact, it soon established a niche within India’s expanding OOH ecosystem.

Over time, the company’s ambition grew. National campaigns, city-specific roadshows, and now, experiential formats like Carnival reflect its evolution from facilitator to brand partner. Carnival, in particular, embodies a new creative approach to transit media—one that blends physical presence with narrative-led execution, allowing campaigns to live on the road and across digital channels.

Not Just an Ad—An Experience in Motion

Carnival by Wrap2Earn isn’t just an ad on wheels—it’s a full-fledged experience designed to make brands move in more ways than one. It all starts with strategy. We begin by identifying the right locations using a mix of data and on-ground insights—pinpointing high-footfall areas, dense traffic routes, and moments of cultural relevance. From there, we dive into the details: selecting the perfect vehicles, planning compliant routes, and designing standout creatives that don’t just pass by—they stop people in their tracks.

But what really sets Carnival apart is how it brings everything together. It’s not just about wrapping a car or placing a logo—it’s about creating something people want to look at, talk about, and share. Our campaigns often include everything from influencer-driven content to AR filters and social challenges, giving audiences ways to interact with the brand beyond the street. Every step is handled end-to-end by our team from creative concepting to logistics, permitting, tracking, and post-campaign reporting, so brands can focus on the story they want to tell, and we take care of bringing it to life.

For brands that want more than just visibility—those looking to spark curiosity, connect with communities, and leave a lasting impression. Carnival is more than a format. It’s a celebration on wheels. It turns traffic into theatre, city streets into storytelling spaces, and everyday commutes into memorable brand journeys.

Tata Capital and Heritage Foods leveraged convoys of branded cars as part of their Wrap2Earn campaigns, turning everyday roads into high-impact brand touchpoints—an approach we also offer through customizable roadshows tailored for scale and visibility.

Wrap2Earn teamed up with the beauty brand “Tira” to bring an unexpected twist to traditional marketing—a custom-built tuk-tuk turned into a mobile popsicle station! Designed to beat the Mumbai heat and drive traffic (literally and figuratively), the campaign blended eye-catching branding with a cool summer treat, offering a sensory experience no passerby could ignore. Each campaign demonstrated how transit advertising can deliver PR moments that feel native to the environment. By turning roads into stages and vehicles into storytelling tools, Wrap2Earn helped these brands build a presence that was not only seen but also shared, both on the ground and across digital platforms.

The Rise of Experiential OOH in India

India’s Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising sector is undergoing a noticeable transformation, with double-digit annual growth driven by urban expansion and increased commuter traffic. Transit advertising, in particular, is gaining momentum as brands seek to engage consumers during their daily journeys, converting real-world moments into immersive storytelling platforms for brands.

In this evolving landscape, Wrap2Earn Carnival is redefining mobile advertising by turning vehicles into experiential storytelling platforms. These aren’t just branded cars; they’re mobile installations designed to command attention and spark interaction. This approach proves especially effective in densely populated urban areas, where traditional static billboards often blend into the background noise.

The Road Ahead: Transit Media as Creative Infrastructure

As digital channels become increasingly saturated, real-world touchpoints are regaining importance in the media mix. OOH, and specifically transit media, offers an opportunity to cut through the noise, not by being louder, but by being more immersive and contextually present.

Wrap2Earn Carnival is uniquely positioned for this shift. Its Instagrammable formats and campaign customizability allow brands to spark conversations that originate offline and organically transition online. For marketers looking to connect with urban consumers on the move, this format provides a powerful alternative to conventional OOH or fleeting digital ads.

Integrated with the Wrap2Earn Carnival—our curated fleet of creatively wrapped vehicles—LytAds adds a dynamic digital layer to physical storytelling, turning every moving asset into a dual-impact media touchpoint that captures attention both visually and contextually. LytAds is using technology to modernize out-of-home advertising by adding high-resolution smart screens mounted on top of public transport vehicles. Our high-impact advertising media platform gives brands a cost-effective and eye-catching way to reach and engage with a range of diverse target audiences throughout the city.

From Fintech and FMCG to entertainment and beauty, Wrap2Earn is working closely with India’s most forward-thinking marketers to redefine what a street-level campaign can accomplish. As brands demand more measurable, creative, and audience-focused solutions, transit media formats like Carnival are likely to become core elements of integrated brand strategy.

2)Next-Gen OOH Starts Here: The BuzzOmni Approach

In an era where digital fatigue is real and attention spans are shrinking, brands are rediscovering the power of being present in the physical world. At the center of this shift in India is BuzzOmni , a young and Next-generation agency that’s bringing fresh energy to Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising. With roots in Wrap2Earn and a deep understanding of how culture travels across cities, BuzzOmni crafts campaigns that don’t just get seen, but they get remembered.

From cab and auto branding to bus wraps, airport placements, Ads on Cityflo Bus, Digital Taxi top ads, Cinema Ads, TV Ads, Influencer Marketing, Newspaper Ads, Billboards, Radio Ads, Magazine, BTL Ads, and even society screen networks, BuzzOmni offers a full-spectrum OOH solution built for modern brands. The agency also blends physical formats with digital extensions through influencer marketing, QR code-led journeys, and Wrap2earn Carnival, turning outdoor touchpoints into fully integrated brand narratives. BuzzOmni doesn’t just execute campaigns, it designs them strategically, hyper-locally, and with cultural nuance. Their tech-enabled & insight-driven approach ensures that every rupee spent on media is working harder, smarter, and more impactfully than ever before.

“We didn’t start BuzzOmni to be another OOH agency, but we started it to challenge how brands show up in the real world. To us, the outdoors isn’t just about space, it’s about timing, relevance, and culture. Our goal is simple: help brands show up where they’re not just seen, but remembered,” said the founder, Elmer.

OOH for Builders, Not Just Big Brands: The BuzzOmni Way

Traditional outdoor advertising has often been about presence—billboards on highways, kiosks at intersections, and posters on Bus Que Shelters. But BuzzOmni sees OOH differently. To them, it’s not just about being seen, but it’s about showing up in the right places, with the right message, at the right time. Their philosophy blends contextual relevance, creative risk-taking, and operational agility.

Whether it's wrapping auto-rickshaws in Tier-II towns, activating hyperlocal college zones in metros, or launching targeted campaigns during festival seasons, BuzzOmni builds each campaign around strategy & not just scale. “We look at OOH as a storytelling tool, not just a visibility tool,” says a team lead at BuzzOmni. “It’s about helping brands connect meaningfully with their audience, where that audience lives, moves, and shops.”

What truly sets the agency apart is its focus on accessibility. OOH isn’t just for big brands anymore. BuzzOmni is working with emerging startups, regional FMCG players, and D2C brands, many of whom are in their growth or early exponential phases, to craft high-impact outdoor campaigns on modest budgets. From affordable single-city rollouts to scalable formats that evolve as the brand grows, the agency offers end-to-end support: creative, compliance, deployment, and digital amplification.

For today’s growth-stage businesses, OOH can be both smart and cost-effective, and BuzzOmni is making that future real, one campaign at a time.

Youth-Driven Thinking, Execution-Led Culture

At its core, BuzzOmni is shaped by a new generation of thinkers—young, fearless professionals who understand media not just as placements, but as culture in motion. They bring a unique blend of insight and instinct, seeing opportunities where others see limitations. Whether tapping into underutilized geographies, spotting culturally relevant moments, or reimagining traditional formats with digital flair, the team is constantly pushing boundaries to make OOH more interactive, contextual, and memorable.

Every campaign is built on a foundation of creativity, strategic thinking, and operational discipline. From the first spark of an idea to full-scale deployment, the team handles end-to-end management across autos, cabs, buses, digital OOH, and hybrid outdoor activations. This isn’t a static media agency, but it’s a modern OOH partner built for brands that want to move fast, stay culturally relevant, and create shareable moments in the real world.

A perfect example? The Mogu Mogu interactive ad, where BuzzOmni turned a simple transit format into a digital moment. Metros and cityflo buses were not only branded with fun, colorful visuals but they were also turning heads and turning traffic into talk. It wasn’t just seen but it was shared.

BuzzOmni’s values, creativity without fear, execution with precision, and a commitment to relevance are what make it stand out in a landscape still dominated by traditional players. While older agencies focus on placements, BuzzOmni focuses on people: where they go, what they feel, and how they connect. That’s what makes this agency not just future-ready but future-defining.

Local Presence, Pan-India Vision

While headquartered in Mumbai, BuzzOmni has built a robust pan-India partner network, enabling seamless campaign execution across 750+ cities from Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Patna in the North To Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Pune in the West To Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi in the South, To Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, and Siliguri in the East and extending into key high-growth cities like Nagpur, Surat, Bhopal, Ranchi, Vishakhapatnam, and Coimbatore. This “glocal” approach empowers the team to design campaigns that resonate with local cultures, languages, and consumer behavior, while retaining centralized creative direction and strategic oversight. Whether it's a regional FMCG rollout in Nagpur, a transit campaign in Hyderabad, or a campus activation in Bangalore, BuzzOmni ensures consistency in brand storytelling while adapting intelligently to the nuances of each market.

Not Just Outdoors BUT Omnichannel Thinking

While BuzzOmni is best known for its OOH and transit advertising capabilities, its approach is inherently omnichannel. Many of its campaigns integrate influencer outreach, social amplification, and QR-code-enabled consumer journeys. This means a branded rickshaw in Indore isn’t just seen by commuters, as it can also trigger an Instagram reel or direct a user to a landing page via scan.

You can explore some of these integrated formats on their Campaigns page, which includes highlights across sectors like retail, streaming, food & beverage, and beauty.

A Nimble Partner for a Changing Landscape

As advertising continues to evolve in the face of digital saturation and economic uncertainty, brands are looking for agencies that are agile, transparent, and genuinely in tune with consumer behavior. BuzzOmni’s lean structure, ground-level execution, and insights-driven planning give it an edge.

With city spaces becoming more cluttered and consumer attention harder to capture, the next era of OOH won’t be led by size alone. It will be led by smarter formats, sharper ideas, and more strategic deployment. And in this changing environment, young agencies like BuzzOmni are showing how to make outdoor media not just seen, but felt.

While BuzzOmni is best known for its bold presence in transit and OOH advertising, the name itself reveals the full picture: “Buzz” stands for the cultural chatter we ignite, and “Omni” reflects our integrated, omnichannel approach. Our work isn’t just about being seen—it’s about being talked about, shared, and remembered.

For instance, the creative minds at Wrap2Earn took charge, adorning two Ambassador vehicles with distinctive Tira branding elements, effectively turning them into 'mobile billboards.' These eye-catching displays garnered millions of views. Strategic routes were meticulously planned throughout South Mumbai, strategically targeting Tira's desired audience. The convoy traversed iconic locations such as Marine Drive, Peddar Road, and Nariman Point, captivating the attention of pedestrians and commuters alike. The results of this campaign by Wrap2Earn for Tira were remarkable. Curious bystanders snapped selfies with the cars, tagging the brand on digital platforms. We don’t just place ads, we build campaigns that live on the street and come alive online. Whether it’s through influencer integrations, QR-led journeys, or just clever creative, we make sure even the smallest formats deliver big buzz and smart reach.

Paired with BuzzOmni's data-led planning and campaign intelligence, LytAds ensures that every screen delivers the right message, in the right place, at the right time—bringing precision and performance to outdoor media like never before.

To learn more about BuzzOmni’s campaigns or to collaborate, visit buzzomni.com

3) Wrap2Earn: Shaping the Future of Transit Media Advertising in India

In India’s rapidly evolving urban landscape, where attention spans are shorter and digital fatigue is on the rise, brands are seeking fresh, high-impact ways to remain visible and memorable. Amid this shift, transit media has quietly emerged as one of the most effective solutions combining reach, frequency, and relevance across daily urban journeys. At the heart of this transformation is Wrap2Earn , India’s premier transit media advertising company, now expanding the very definition of what it means to advertise on the move.

“At Wrap2Earn, we don’t just run campaigns, but we co-create them with our clients. We understand that every rupee spent matters, especially in today’s environment. That’s why our focus is never just on selling media, but on making sure your brand spends wisely, shows up meaningfully, and drives real impact. For us, it’s not about doing business, but it’s about building trust and making every journey count.”— Founder, Elmer Dsilva.

A Ground-Up Approach to Transit Advertising

Launched with the mission to democratize out-of-home (OOH) advertising, Wrap2Earn started as a tech-first platform that enabled everyday car owners to earn money by wrapping their vehicles in branded designs. This innovative peer-to-peer model opened up new inventory in cities where traditional OOH formats like hoardings, bus shelters, and kiosks were becoming saturated, regulated, or too expensive for agile brands.

As its platform matured, Wrap2Earn evolved into a full-service transit advertising company, handling everything from creative execution and fleet logistics to campaign tracking and performance analytics. The company now offers brand activations across multiple vehicle categories, including cabs, auto-rickshaws, buses, and two-wheelers, providing a high-frequency, hyperlocal solution for advertisers of all sizes.

Transit Media Meets Experience: The Launch of Wrap2Earn Carnival

Recognizing the growing appetite for experience-led branding, Wrap2Earn introduced Carnival—a new format that transforms static vehicle wraps into interactive, story-driven campaigns. Wrap2earn Carnival campaigns add props, textures, lighting, and even sound, converting vehicles into mobile brand experiences.

This is not just a cosmetic upgrade. Carnival campaigns integrate route planning, influencer engagement, and social-first storytelling, making them a perfect fit for modern marketers who are looking to bridge the physical and digital.

The Liquid IV activation was a prime example of how Carnival campaigns come alive. By merging immersive design with real-time utility, the campaign didn’t just showcase the product, it served it. The strategic presence at the Delhi Marathon turned moving vehicles into hydration hubs, where storytelling met sampling. With bold visuals, high-visibility touchpoints, and a contextually relevant moment, the brand carved out a space in both the physical crowd and the digital chatter.

Why Transit Media Is Gaining Momentum in India

India's OOH advertising industry is growing at over 15% CAGR, driven by expanding urban infrastructure and rising screen fatigue. Traditional outdoor spaces are often static, cluttered, and regulated. In contrast, transit media moves through the city, engaging audiences where they live, work, and socialize.

Wrap2Earn’s fleet inventory includes App based Rideshare vehicles, tempos and buses. Their dynamic campaigns don’t just add color to the road—they shift the conversation from impression-based ads to experience-driven storytelling.

In today’s fragmented media environment, brands are rethinking how they show up in public spaces. One major shift? The rise of transit media—especially cab advertising—as a core part of the OOH strategy.

Traditionally, brands relied heavily on static billboards across major junctions. But that model is evolving. Instead of buying 10 hoardings across a city, many marketers now opt for 7–8 billboards and allocate the rest of the budget to 500–600 cabs. The reason is simple: scale, movement, and visibility.

Transit media offers unmatched volume and reach. Where one billboard might sit at a single signal, a fleet of 300 branded cabs can circulate across high-traffic zones, residential areas, business hubs, and even airports, daily. This mobility gives brands a dynamic layer of exposure, often at a lower cost per impression than static media.

Moreover, cab branding enhances the media mix. It complements larger-than-life formats like billboards while filling the gaps between them, quite literally moving through the city and keeping the brand top of mind across micro-moments.

It’s also a powerful tool for PR and social media buzz. A visually distinctive cab fleet often gets picked up organically, appearing in daily commuters’ stories, local news segments, and even influencer content. This turns a physical format into a shareable asset, bridging the offline-to-online gap.

As marketing teams become more ROI-focused, transit advertising has become a core line item in the OOH budget. The value equation is hard to ignore: for the price of 1 billboard, you can brand 300 cabs, each of which becomes a moving billboard seen by thousands each day.

In short, transit media is gaining traction not just because it moves, but because it moves people, impressions, and brand perception in ways static formats can’t do alone.

Fixing What Others Broke: Building Trust in Transit Advertising

Wrap2Earn has been at the forefront of innovation in transit media since 2017. In a space that was once riddled with ambiguity and lacked reliable proof of play, we stepped in with a clear goal: to bring STRUCTURE, TRANSPARENCY, and TRUST to the industry. By pioneering real-time tracking, standardized reporting, and dependable execution across cities, we redefined how brands experience OOH transit media. Today, Wrap2Earn is trusted by leading brands for our end-to-end expertise across multiple formats including cab branding, auto rickshaw wraps, intercity and city buses, eye-catching 3D fabrication for vehicles, and high-impact hyperlocal roadshows. Each campaign is backed by data, creatively driven, and flawlessly executed, turning everyday commutes into memorable brand touchpoints. Whether you're launching a new product or scaling brand presence across India, our solutions ensure your message is not just seen, but remembered.

A Medium in Motion

At its core, Wrap2Earn isn’t just about wrapping vehicles—it’s about reshaping how people perceive outdoor advertising. In a world where traditional billboards often go unnoticed and online ads are increasingly blocked or skipped, transit media offers something rare: physical presence with emotional impact.

With its full-stack approach, creative flexibility, and national scalability, Wrap2Earn is helping brands get back in front of real people in real spaces—with relevance, reliability, and a sense of occasion.

Working in tandem with Wrap2Earn's expertise in branded vehicle campaigns, LytAds extends the impact by delivering dynamic digital content on the move, transforming everyday transit into a connected, city-wide storytelling network.