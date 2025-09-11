WTITC Appoints Boora Venkateswarlu As State Joint Secretary | Swearing-In Scheduled For September 27th

Hyderabad, September 10, 2025:The World Telugu Information Technology Council (WTITC), under the leadership of its Chairman Sundeep Kumar Makthala, proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Venkateswarlu (Venkat) Boora, Founder & CEO of Spryple, as the State Joint Secretary. His swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for September 27, 2025, marking another important milestone in WTITC’s leadership expansion.

Mr. Boora brings with him over 25 years of global IT leadership experience, having held key roles at TCS and Accenture, where he delivered large-scale technology solutions for Fortune 500 clients, including Zurich Financial Services, Bank of America, and Ericsson across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

As a serial entrepreneur, he founded Sanela Healthcare Software and Sreeb Technologies, building solutions that served prestigious organisations like ISRO. Today, through Spryple, he leads the development of an AI-powered integrated workforce management platform, designed to empower small and medium businesses globally with scalable and affordable technology.

His outstanding contributions have been recognized with multiple accolades, including an Honorary Doctorate from a Malaysian University. He has also represented Spryple and Indian innovation on international platforms such as LEAP 2025 (Saudi Arabia), GITEX (Europe & Dubai), and ITServe Synergy (USA), forging global partnerships and expanding India’s footprint in emerging technologies.

Welcoming the appointment, WTITC Chairman Sundeep Kumar Makthala said:

“Venkat’s vast international experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and proven leadership in delivering impactful technology solutions make him an exceptional choice for the role of State Joint Secretary. His appointment will further strengthen WTITC’s vision of fostering global collaborations, innovation, and growth for Telugu technocrats.”

On his appointment, Mr. Venkateswarlu Boora expressed his gratitude:

“I am deeply honored to join WTITC as State Joint Secretary. I look forward to contributing my experience to strengthen the Council’s mission of empowering Telugu IT professionals and creating scalable, innovation-driven opportunities that make a global impact.”His swearing-in ceremony on September 27, 2025, will mark the formal commencement of his role within WTITC leadership.